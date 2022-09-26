Rajasthan Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Party in Damage Control Mode as Gehlot Loyalists Quit En Masse Over Pilot as CM Pitch

Live now
Rajasthan Crisis Updates LIVE Updates: The Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis as over 90 MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation letters over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM. The Gehlot loyalists headed to Speaker CP Joshi’s home after a long meeting in the evening at minister Shanti Dhariwal’s residence, saying they were resigning as MLAs. The MLAs will Read More
We aren't going to Delhi at the moment, we have been instructed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to conduct one-to-one talks with Rajasthan Congress MLAs. We'll meet them tonight: Congress leader Ajay Maken
Amid the fast-paced political developments in Rajasthan, Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Sunday said democracy runs on numbers and whoever has the support of MLAs will be the state’s next chief minister. He also said that Congress MLAs reaching the assembly speaker’s house should not be seen as a rebellion by the party high command. The development suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot, who was tipped to be Gehlot’s replacement after he declared his candidature for the Congress president’s post.
The Legislature Party meeting has been postponed to October 19 and will be held after the Congress Presidential Elections. The MLAs will go to Delhi where they will meet Sonia Gandhi. The crisis unfolded as over 90 MLAs skipped the CLP meeting on Sunday and handed over their resignation to the Rajasthan Speaker.
“Every MLA has faith in interim president Sonia Gandhi. We’ve kept our point and expect that our demands will be considered when the final decision is taken by the high command. We want the party to take care of people who’ve been loyal to Congress,” Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi said.
As several Rajasthan Congress MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot resigned amid buzz over the change of guard in the state, the Chief Minister told the high command that it was not in his hands to diffuse the crisis as legislators are angry. Gehlot held a telephonic conversation with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. “Nothing is in my hands. The MLAs are angry,” he said over the phone. Cracks first appeared in Rajasthan Congress after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot became the first person to announce his candidature for the AICC presidential poll.
Ground control situation in Rajasthan is suddenly haywire with the state government in danger of collapsing after a group of Congress MLAs loyal to chief minister Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to speaker CP Joshi late on Sunday. The legislators are upset over buzz that rebel Sachin Pilot may succeed Gehlot as CM if he becomes the party’s national president, and majority have threatened to resign from their assembly membership. The political crisis unfolded ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, which was called to decide on the chief minister’s successor. READ MORE
All this while, at the chief minister’s home, Gehlot and Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken waited for all legislators to arrive for the CLP meeting on Sunday. Pilot and his supporters came but the meeting was a washout.
Gehlot loyalists claimed that over 90 MLAs went to Joshi’s home, but the number could not be verified independently. The Congress has 108 MLAs in the House of 200. There was no word from the Speaker’s office on the resignation letters.
Late at night, there were efforts by Kharge and Maken to persuade Gehlot loyalists to meet them one on one, if not as part of the planned MLAs’ meeting. Ministers Shanti Dhariwal, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Mahesh Joshi, along with CM Gehlot’s advisor Sanyam Lodha met the AICC observers, but the standoff continued.
On their return, sources said, they told the other loyalists that they had put forth three conditions. They wanted the decision on the next CM to be left till after the Congress organisational election and stressed that Gehlot should have a say in picking the new CM who should be someone who stood by the veteran leader during the rebellion by Pilot supporters in 2020.
Around midnight, the loyalists began dispersing from Joshi’s home. We have submitted our resignation and are now going home. The MLAs want that any decision on the CM’s should be taken only after the election of the party’s national president, minister Govind Ram Meghwal said.
The loyalists said the views of MLAs should be taken into account. Later, whatever decision taken by the high command will be accepted, independent MLA Babulal Nagar said.
The aborted CLP meeting was seen as crucial step ahead of Gehlot filing his nomination for the Congress president’s post, amid speculation that the former deputy chief minister Pilot will take his place in the state. Gehlot, seen by many as a reluctant candidate for the top party position, initially appeared unwilling to give up his CM’s post. Later, it was speculated that he would rather see C P Joshi — or anyone else — as CM rather than Pilot, who had rebelled against his leadership.
