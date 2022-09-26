Rajasthan Desert Storm May Wipe Out Gehlot's Delhi Desire But Bring One Last Hope for Gandhis

The solution has become the headache now. The top leadership of the Congress had hoped to kill two birds with one stone with Ashok Gehlot becoming the party president. It had believed it would solve the leadership issue at the centre and in the state, bringing the Sachin Pilot conundrum to a closure. But as in life, politics too is riddled with uncertainties.

The “rebellion” by many Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs has taken the two observers — Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken — by surprise and left many in the top leadership seething with anger. A leader said: “The CLP meeting was called at the behest of the chief minister. We thought we would get a one-line resolution and the power would shift smoothly.” What they had not angled for was the sudden resignation by many MLAs who said they were never asked before a decision was taken by Gehlot to contest the Congress chief polls. Many, with reference to Pilot, also asked if someone who had engineered a revolt over a year ago should be honoured.

At the centre, the crisis has put the top leaders in a quandary about the presidential polls and Gehlot’s candidature. Margaret Alva, a senior leader and also someone close to Sonia Gandhi, tweeted that seniors must be ready to give up power.

Sources say the observers are angry and have sent feedback to Sonia Gandhi. Many feel that as president, the main task for Gehlot would have been to unite the party and also rise above personal ambitions; something which was mentioned by Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Kochi when he said the party president would have an important responsibility.

So, now the question is whether Gehlot would be the right choice as president. Will the Gandhis see what happened in Jaipur as an act of rebellion by Gehlot? A senior leader told News18.com: “We can’t stop anyone from contesting. But there was an impression being created that Gehlot is the choice of the Gandhis. Now this will have to be countered.”

Plans are afoot to contact many other leaders to file their nomination as well. Some names being mulled over are that of Kamal Nath, Sachin Pilot, Bhupinder Hooda and Digvijaya Singh. While claiming that the Gandhis will remain neutral, there is already a thread that wants to counter Gehlot as the presidential candidate.

Moreover, the situation is going to be used by the Gandhi loyalists to make the point once again that minus the family at the helm, the party will fall apart. This is similar to Sonia Gandhi entering active politics when the perception was that Sitaram Kesri was weakening and splitting the party. Back then, Sonia Gandhi had said: “I couldn’t stand by and watch a party built by the Nehru-Gandhis fall apart.”

Is that what Rahul Gandhi may say once again? This would again kill two birds with one stone — bring Rahul Gandhi back to the centre stage within the party and ensure no camp becomes powerful.

The inconspicuous election office at the Congress headquarters may well be the centre which sets the course for the Grand Old Party in the days to come.

