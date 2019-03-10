Rajasthan Election Dates: 25 LS Constituencies to Vote on April 29 and May 6

The Election Commission on Sunday said that Rajasthan will vote in Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 29 and May 6.While 13 seats will go to the polls in phase four on April 29, the rest 12 will vote in phase five on May 6.The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.Rajasthan will witness a fight between Congress and BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The key players in the state are Ashok Gelot, Savhin Pilot, Harish Meena, Namo Narayan Meena, Manvendra Singh, Harish Choudhary, Mahesh Joshi from the BJP, candidates include Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Arjun Meghwal, PP Chaudhary.The Rajasthan deputy CM, Sachin Pilot said the air strike will not erase the poor performance of the BJP in the last five years.“The elections will be fought over bread and butter issues like agrarian crisis, unemployment, which is at a 40-year-old low. The government, the Prime Minister and the BJP are fully answerable to the people of India for the bad performance in the last 5 years," he said.List of Lok Sabha Seats in Rajasthan:1. Ganganagar2. Bikaner3. Churu4. Jhunjhunu5. Sikar6. Jaipur Rural7. Jaipur8. Alwar9. Bharatpur10. Karauli-Dholpur11. Dausa12. Tonk-Sawai Madhopur13. Ajmer14. Nagaur15. Pali16. Jodhpur17. Barmer18. Jalore19. Udaipur20. Banswara21. Chittorgarh22. Rajsamand23. Bhilwara24. Kota25. Jhalawar-Baran