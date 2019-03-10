English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Election Dates: 25 LS Constituencies to Vote on April 29 and May 6
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Voters show their identity cards as they queue to cast their vote. (PTI File Photo)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday said that Rajasthan will vote in Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 29 and May 6.
While 13 seats will go to the polls in phase four on April 29, the rest 12 will vote in phase five on May 6.
Rajasthan will witness a fight between Congress and BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The key players in the state are Ashok Gelot, Savhin Pilot, Harish Meena, Namo Narayan Meena, Manvendra Singh, Harish Choudhary, Mahesh Joshi from the BJP, candidates include Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Arjun Meghwal, PP Chaudhary.
The Rajasthan deputy CM, Sachin Pilot said the air strike will not erase the poor performance of the BJP in the last five years.
“The elections will be fought over bread and butter issues like agrarian crisis, unemployment, which is at a 40-year-old low. The government, the Prime Minister and the BJP are fully answerable to the people of India for the bad performance in the last 5 years," he said.
List of Lok Sabha Seats in Rajasthan:
1. Ganganagar
2. Bikaner
3. Churu
4. Jhunjhunu
5. Sikar
6. Jaipur Rural
7. Jaipur
8. Alwar
9. Bharatpur
10. Karauli-Dholpur
11. Dausa
12. Tonk-Sawai Madhopur
13. Ajmer
14. Nagaur
15. Pali
16. Jodhpur
17. Barmer
18. Jalore
19. Udaipur
20. Banswara
21. Chittorgarh
22. Rajsamand
23. Bhilwara
24. Kota
25. Jhalawar-Baran
