Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh Hints at Early Lok Sabha Polls, Asks Workers to be Ready

Governor of Rajasthan and former CM of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh, has fuelled speculations about an early Lok Sabha elections by asking workers to be ready as “elections could come anytime”.Speaking at the Holi Milan function organised at his Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow, Kalyan Singh said, “We have to change with times to keep ourselves ahead. No party can ignore backwards and Dalits. If someone does that, then the people will also ignore them. Also, all BJP workers should be ready for elections as it can come anytime.”The tenure of the 16th Lok Sabha formally ends next year in May 2019 but there is a growing belief that the elections could be held sooner along with assembly elections of a few states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.The buzz gained momentum at the start of the Budget session, when President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to the joint sitting of the two Houses, called for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls. PM Narendra Modi has also been raising the issue of ‘One Nation, One Polls’ for quite some time.Opposition parties, too, have started to gear up for early polls. Senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad has already told party workers that there was a ‘90% chance’ of parliamentary polls being held around November this year. “You, as members, have served the party for so many years and now we need you to focus all your energy on realising our dream of winning the next election,” Azad had said to Congress workers in February this year.