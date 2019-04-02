English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh Violated Poll Code in Calling for Modi’s Win, Finds EC
The poll panel will on a meet on Tuesday decide whether it should write to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring it to his notice.
File image of Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh (R) shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: The Election Commission has found Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's remark that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the Prime Minister violative of the Model Code of Conduct, sources have told News18.
Singh had last week courted controversy when he categorized himself as a BJP worker rooting for the re-election of Modi. He told reporters in Aligarh, “We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that Modi becomes the PM once again. It is important for the country and the society to re-elect Narendra Modi as the PM,” Singh had said.
The statement triggered a row as it goes against the Indian Constitution which bars a Governor, who enjoys a constitutional post, from siding with any political party and demands a neutral stance from the person holding the revered position.
The EC, while taking note of the remarks, had sought a report from Uttar Pradesh’s chief electoral officer. The transcript reproduced in the CEO’s report received by the Commission confirmed that the Rajasthan Governor had indeed referred to himself as “one among BJP karyakartas”.
This is the second time that EC has found a Governor to have violated provisions of the model code of conduct. In 1993, when Himachal governor Gulsher Ahmed was found campaigning for his son Sayeed Ahmed in the constituency from where he was contesting, EC had held it as a model code violation.
Ahmed subsequently resigned from the post.
