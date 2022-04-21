‘Rajasthan Govt Changes Every Five Years’...: What Sachin Pilot Told Sonia Gandhi to Win Next State Polls

Keen on remaining active in strengthening the party in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot met the party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday. Sources close to Pilot said he wanted to play an active role in strengthening the party in the state. But, contrary to reports, the former deputy chief minister has reiterated that he was willing to take on any role the party offered.

The meeting took place amid reports that Pilot had expressed his wish to become the chief minister and wanted to discuss poll strategies going into the assembly elections next year.

Talking about his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Pilot said, “Rajasthan is a state where every five years, there’s a government change and I think if we do the right things like we’ve started to do, we need to move forward in that direction so that Congress wins next Rajasthan polls. It’s important as soon after there’ll be general elections.”

Pilot further said his meeting with Sonia Gandhi was positive, and that the Congress president was “very keen” on working unitedly to form the government in Rajasthan again. “I’ve been giving her my feedback regularly. Today we also spoke about organisational elections, how to strengthen the party,” he added.

The meeting also comes as Congress leaders deliberate on long-term solutions to evolve a strategy and discuss the plan presented by poll strategist Prashant Kishor. Kishor, too, is likely to join the grand old party by Friday.

Pilot’s meeting with Gandhi also succeeds her interaction with chief ministers of Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel. Pilot reached Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence in the evening.

Earlier this month, Pilot had also met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and, according to sources, had discussed with them the political situation in Rajasthan, ways to strengthen the party in the state, organisational elections, upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the revival of the party.

(With PTI inputs)

