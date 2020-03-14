Rajasthan Govt Mulls Moving Supreme Court Against Citizenship Amendment Act

Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is contemplating a move to challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court.

The state government is considering filing a petition against CAA in the Supreme Court, sources said. The petition is likely to be filed in the apex court on Monday.

Gehlot has been very vocal about the issue and repeatedly attacked the central government over the controversial legislation.

He has demanded its withdrawal for maintaining peace and harmony in the country.

The chief minister has mentioned on various occasions that his government will not implement CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. A resolution against CAA was also passed in the state assembly in January.

The CAA was enacted in December last year with an aim to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had entered India fleeing religious persecution.