'Rajasthan Govt to Introduce Anti-CAA Resolution': Sachin Pilot Asks Centre to Listen to People

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will introduce a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the assembly session beginning Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said.

He said the Centre should listen to people protesting against the act across the country and asserted that democracy weakens if there is no dialogue.

"We are requesting the central government to reconsider the act. The Constitution has given the right to protest but if someone does it, they are attacked and called anti-nationals," Pilot, who is also the chief of Pradesh Congress Committee, said on Thursday.

Kerala and Punjab have already passed resolution seeking the withdrawal of the new legislation.

"The Rajasthan Assembly will pass a resolution against the CAA in this session," he told reporters after reviewing preparations ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Jaipur on January 28.

Pilot said the legality of the CAA will be decided by the Supreme Court.

People have right to express their disagreement to the CAA in a peaceful manner and within the boundary of the law, he said, adding, "We do not support those who take law in hand".

He claimed that besides party workers, Gandhi's 'Aakrosh Rally' will be attended by youths and students in large number.

"There is unrest among youths in the country today. The educated are unemployed and the economy is in poor state and Rahul Gandhi wants to focus on it. The message from the rally will go across the country," he said.

"Gandhi will raise issues concerning people. After Rajasthan, he will hold rallies in other state also. In view of the Union Budget, the Congress wants the central government to focus on the issues which help the economy run," Pilot added.

