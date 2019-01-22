English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Govt to Prepare Policy on Cow Conservation: Minister
Replying to a question, the minister said the government was concerned about the conservation of cows in the state, as the matter is related to farmers, people and care of bovines.
File photo of Gaupalan and Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya taking oath in December, 2018.
Loading...
Jaipur: The Congress government in Rajasthan will prepare a policy on cow conservation, Gaupalan and mines minister Pramod Jain Bhaya informed the state Assembly on Tuesday.
He said a state-level convention of organisations and institutions, working for cow conservation, will be conducted soon and a policy will be prepared in their consultation.
Replying to a question, the minister said the government was concerned about the conservation of cows in the state, as the matter is related to farmers, people and care of bovines.
The minister said a cow shelter will be started in Bhilwara on January 26, while a 'Nandi cow shelter' has been proposed in each district for keeping stray male bovines.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He said a state-level convention of organisations and institutions, working for cow conservation, will be conducted soon and a policy will be prepared in their consultation.
Replying to a question, the minister said the government was concerned about the conservation of cows in the state, as the matter is related to farmers, people and care of bovines.
The minister said a cow shelter will be started in Bhilwara on January 26, while a 'Nandi cow shelter' has been proposed in each district for keeping stray male bovines.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud at Madrid Court, Accepts Suspended Sentence
- Daughter Riddhima Shares Throwback Photos on Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's 39th Wedding Anniversary
- ‘Gender Sensitisation’ Programmes on the Anvil: BCCI GM Saba Karim
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
- This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results