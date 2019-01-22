LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rajasthan Govt to Prepare Policy on Cow Conservation: Minister

Replying to a question, the minister said the government was concerned about the conservation of cows in the state, as the matter is related to farmers, people and care of bovines.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
File photo of Gaupalan and Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya taking oath in December, 2018.
Jaipur: The Congress government in Rajasthan will prepare a policy on cow conservation, Gaupalan and mines minister Pramod Jain Bhaya informed the state Assembly on Tuesday.

He said a state-level convention of organisations and institutions, working for cow conservation, will be conducted soon and a policy will be prepared in their consultation.

The minister said a cow shelter will be started in Bhilwara on January 26, while a 'Nandi cow shelter' has been proposed in each district for keeping stray male bovines.

| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
