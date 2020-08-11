POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan HC Adjourns Hearing Till August 13 on Plea Against BSP MLAs' Merger with Congress

File Photo of Rajasthan High Court.

File Photo of Rajasthan High Court.

The merger, which helped the Congress retain majority in the state assembly, was challenged by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 11, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
Share this:

The Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court will resume hearing on the plea challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress on August 13 as arguments remained inconclusive on Tuesday.

The merger, which helped the Congress retain majority in the state assembly, was challenged by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.

Arguments remained inconclusive and the matter was posted for next hearing on August 13, a counsel for the Rajasthan speaker said. The petitioner has challenged the merger of the six MLAs with the Congress and demanded a stay on the execution of the order passed by the speaker in this regard.

Next Story
Loading