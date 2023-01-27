The Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan is giving the state a gift in an election year, in the name of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. On January 25, the state started the process of building ‘Rajiv Gandhi Knowledge Service and Innovation Hubs’ in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota.

The ambitious project aimed at the youth will cost Rs 600 crore with separate space earmarked for women entrepreneurs called ‘W-Hub’. News18 accessed a blueprint of the project.

“Rajiv Gandhi as the PM had ushered in the IT (information technology) revolution in India and chief minister Ashok Gehlot believes this will be a fitting tribute in his name,” a top state government official told News18, sharing the plan for the three hubs coming up this year.

Gehlot had announced the three hubs in the state budget last year and the state government has invited final bids for their construction. These will be hi-tech buildings with the latest paraphernalia.

“The adoption of technology in design, pedagogy, assessment is a key driving factor for the Rajiv Gandhi Knowledge Service and Innovation Hub and Rajasthan Institute of Advanced Learning, which focus on learners and re-learners with a host of programmes in cutting edge areas of technology,” states a document.

The document further stated that the state government plans to create a conducive environment towards building a holistic ecosystem, resulting in large-scale innovation, enterprise creation and employment opportunities through these hubs.

“These proposed innovation hubs will act as an umbrella for a community-driven incubator, accelerator, hacker space, coworking space,” it stated.

The faculties, advisory panel and think tank of the institute will be leaders in technology, start-ups and top educationists worldwide.

The state government has also set up other institutes in Rajiv Gandhi’s name. Last August, the chief minister had inaugurated Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Advanced Technologies in Jaipur to offer courses in emerging technologies.

Gehlot had then said the centre was a true tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary as he had dreamt of bringing the country into a league of developed nations through information technology. He had also said he was working towards developing Rajasthan as a major IT hub like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

