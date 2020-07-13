POLITICS

Rajasthan Minister Takes to Twitter to Show Sachin Pilot's Struggle

File image of Sachin Pilot.

File image of Sachin Pilot.

The photos appear to have been taken during various protests and in one of these, Pilot is seen bleeding.

  • PTI Jaipur
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Monday posted a collage of four photos on his Twitter handle, showing state Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's struggle.


The photos appear to have been taken during various protests and in one of these, Pilot is seen bleeding.

The collage has no caption and was posted apparently to show the Pilot's struggle and seek sympathy.

Singh is considered close to Pilot and had skipped the Congress Legislature Party meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence here on Monday.

Prior to the meeting, he tweeted, "With an ailing family member in Delhi."

In another tweet, he said, "Whatever my decision, it will be in the interest of the people who have elected me."

