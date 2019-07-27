Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajasthan, MP May See Political Developments Similar to Karnataka, Warns Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Athawale said any legislator has the right to resign from a House and it is nothing like betraying the democracy.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
Rajasthan, MP May See Political Developments Similar to Karnataka, Warns Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
File photo of Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
Jaipur: After the collapse of Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka, Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said similar political developments are likely to take place in Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

He said any legislator has the right to resign from a House and it is nothing like betraying the democracy.

"I feel the way developments took place and the BJP government came to power in Karnataka, similar political developments may take place very soon in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh also," Athawale told reporters here.

"Any MLA has the right to resign and this is not like betraying the democracy," he said, while referring to the recent developments in Karnataka where the Congress-JDS coalition government lost the trust vote on the floor of the state Assembly on July 23.

Highlighting the work done by his ministry, the MoS for social justice and empowerment said the central government has allocated budget for all states to run various social welfare schemes and programmes.

He said the Centre has introduced various schemes for women, farmers and unemployed youths, and people belonging to the economically weaker section are also getting 10 per cent reservation in government jobs.

During his visit to the city, Athawale held a meeting with officials of the state's social justice and empowerment department and reviewed the progress of various schemes.

