Rajasthan Municipal Election Results 2019 LIVE: Cong Bags 17, BJP Wins 6 Civic Urban Local Bodies

Rajasthan Municipal Election Results 2019 LIVE | The process of counting of votes for 49 civic urban local bodies in Rajasthan began on Tuesday. The Rajasthan Nagar Nigam elections were conducted on Saturday and the outcome will be announced by the Election Commission by Tuesday evening.

"The counting began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements," an official of the state election commission said.

The polling was held to elect more than 2,000 ward councillors in 49 municipal bodies.

Top developments of the Rajasthan Municipal Election Results:

— The Congress has won 17 local bodies while the BJP bagged six.

— Results have been announced for 29 out of 49 local bodies.

— On the other hand, there are 2,651 Independent men candidates and 1,279 women.

— The BSP has fielded 73 men and 33 women candidates.

— BJP is leading in Jalore and Udaipur wards. Independents are leading in Bharatpur.

— Early trends say Congress is leading in most districts including Baran, Barmer, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Sikar, Rajsamand and Sirohi.

— The counting of votes began amid tight security. The Rajasthan local body elections were held to elect nearly 2,100 ward councillors on Saturday.

— Nearly 72 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the elections to 49 municipal bodies in Rajasthan on Saturday, with a maximum of 91.67 per cent turnout in Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district.

— Election for chairman and deputy chairman of urban local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27, respectively.

— A total of 7,942 candidates are in the fray for election to 49 civic bodies.

— BJP has nominated 1,896 candidates comprising 1,166 men and 730 women. While Congress has 778 female candidates, the BSP has nominated 33 women.

— There was a huge enthusiasm among voters at the polling stations since morning. Sriganganagar saw long queues of voters despite the rains, he said.

— There was a huge enthusiasm among voters at the polling stations since morning. Sriganganagar saw long queues of voters despite the rains, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.