Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: The new Rajasthan cabinet will see 12 new faces, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp, in the reshuffle set for today. After taking the resignation of all Cabinet ministers in the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, the chief minister’s office on Saturday released a list of ministers who will be taking oath of secrecy as cabinet ministers on Sunday at 4 pm. However, Read More
Govind Singh Dotasra, the chief of the Congress’ Rajasthan unit, shared the list of 15 MLAs who will take the oath of office on Sunday and announced that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.
राजस्थान मंत्रिमंडल के सभी नए विधायकगणों और राज्य मंत्री से कैबिनेट मंत्री में प्रमोट हुए तीनों मंत्रियों को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/V6ZptgJWEH
— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) November 20, 2021
The former deputy CM Sachin Pilot had last year led a rebellion against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with a camp of MLAs loyal to him. The MLA, who had also been Congress state president the time, in early November said people who “toiled hard” to bring the party to power “should be given participation in the government”.
Congress MLA Sachin Pilot on November 12 had met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi, a day after the party chief met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot when cabinet expansion buzz was in the air, to end the protracted power struggle between the duo in the state. Pilot said the leaders discussed the “political situation” in the state, and said if there was any change needed, “it should be done”. Junking reports of a political divide within the state Congress he said, there was no “tera mera” and that everyone was working together. READ MORE
Three ministers of state, all of whom are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, have been elevated to the cabinet rank in the Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, according to reports. The new state cabinet will for the first time have four SC members, a step taken by the Congress after elevating a Dalit as the chief minister of Punjab. There will be three ministers from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, reports said, adding that the cabinet will also feature three women — a Muslim, one from the SC community and a Gujjar.
News18 has learnt the name of probable candidates for the state cabinet; out of which those in the Ashok Gehlot’s camp include- Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat. On the other hand, MLAs close to Sachin Pilot- Murari Lal Meena, Ramesh Meena, Brijendra Ola and Hemaram Chaudhary will also take oath at ministers. READ MORE
Sources told CNN-News18 that the Congress high-command has given its approval for a fine balancing act that will see former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who had stepped down after a public rebellion over Gehlot’s ‘high-handedness’, getting five wins with his loyalists occupying three cabinet berths and two minister of state posts.
Among the ministers who are to be sworn in on Sunday include Hemaram Chaudhary, Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh — from former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s camp. While Chaudhary submitted his resignation a few months ago alleging that the state government is not paying heed to his demands as MLA, Meena and Singh were removed from their cabinet portfolios after the rebellion by the Pilot camp last year.
They have been absorbed in the cabinet again as per the demand raised by Pilot. Another MLA from Pilot camp Brijendra Singh Ola has been included as minister of state. Three ministers — namely Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajanlal Java and Tikaram Juli, have been elevated to cabinet ranks.
The other new faces include Mahendra Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jaat, Mahesh Joshi, Govindram Meghwal and Shakuntala Meghwal while the ministers of state include Jahida Khan, Murarilal Meena and Rajendra Guda. Guda, who was in the BSP, later switched to the Congress along with five other MLAs.
Altogether, nine positions were lying vacant in Gehlot cabinet. However, after the resignations of three ministers including state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Health minister Raghu Sharma and revenue minister Harish Chaudhary, three more positions went vacant taking the total count to 12.
Now, the list of ministers to be sworn in is 15, including 11 state ministers and 4 ministers of state. All eyes are now set to see who will be dropped to balance the equation between the Gehlot and the Pilot camp.
