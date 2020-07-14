POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Rajasthan NSUI President Abhimanyu Poonia Resigns in Protest against Pilot's Sacking as DyCM

Rajasthan NSUI leader Abhimanyu Poonia with former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (Image credit: Twitter@AbhimanyuP00NIA)

Poonia also claimed that about 400-500 post holders in the Youth Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal have resigned in protest against the latest development.

Sohini Goswami
  • Last Updated: July 14, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
NSUI state president Abhimanyu Poonia on Tuesday tendered his resignation after Sachin Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief.

"I have resigned from the post in support of Sachin Pilot. They have also removed an elected Youth Congress president," Poonia said.

"We cannot work with such a chief minister who has worked to send heads of Jat and Bishnoi families to jail. Our honesty and conscience is still alive," he said on Twitter.

