Polling Begins for Phase 1 of Rajasthan Panchayat Elections, CM Ashok Gehlot Asks Voters to Come Out in Large Numbers

Jaipur: The polling for the first phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan began on Friday, with chief minister Ashok Gehlot asking people to vote in large numbers to “strengthen the system”.

The voting for 26,800 wards of 87 panchayat samitis commenced at 8am.

As first phase of panchayat polls begun in State, I appeal to all to cast their vote. Panchayati Raj is very important as the grassroots form of #democracy empowering people in villages especially women. Let us together strengthen the system. #PanchayatiRajElection #Rajasthan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 17, 2020

State Election Commissioner PS Mehra said that counting of votes for Sarpanch post will be done on Friday itself.

He said 17,242 candidates for the Sarpanch post and 42,000 candidates for the Panch post are in the fray.

A total of 93, 20,684 voters, including 48, 49,232 males and 44, 71,405 females, will be able to exercise their franchise in the polls, Mehra said, adding that over 11,000 EVM machines will be used in the polls.

As many as 31 senior officers of the IAS and RAS cadre have been given responsibility for holding free, fair and peaceful voting in all panchayats.

The second phase of polling will be held on January 22.

