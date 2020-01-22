Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: 35 Percent Voter Turnout in First Four Hours of Second Phase
In the second phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls, 21 sarpanches and 7,466 panches have been elected unopposed in 25 districts. A total of 77,56,416 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
A polling officer puts indelible ink mark on the index finger of a women voter at a polling station. (Image: AP)
Jaipur: Nearly 35 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling for the the second phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan on Wednesday, a state election department spokesperson said. The polling began at 8 am.
Voting is being held in 15,127 wards of 2,312 village panchayats of 74 Panchayat Samitis. There are 15,334 candidates in the fray for the posts of sarpanch and 43,376 for positions of panch.
The counting of votes for the posts of sarpanch will be done in the evening. The up-sarpanch election will be held on January 23.
