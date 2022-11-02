Rajasthan: Pigs Lick Utensils Meant for Poor At Govt-run Meal Centre; BJP Says ‘Disgusting’ | WATCH

A video showing some pigs licking utensils meant to serve the poor at a meal centre run by Congress-led government in Rajasthan went viral on social media, with the BJP slamming the party and calling for a probe.

The video was shared by BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on his Twitter handle, where he called it “disgusting” and “humiliating”.

The video was shot outside MSJ College in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and the pigs could be seen licking plates meant for serving food. The plates were designated for the poor under the Indira Rasoi Yojana introduced by the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

“Pigs eating from plates meant for the poor in Indira Rasoi centres! Not only is this unhygienic & disgusting but it is humiliating! Enquiry is a must.” the BJP leader wrote as he tweeted the video.

A video from Bharatpur In Rajasthan put out by many media organisations shows the reality of Congress’ schemes meant for the poor! Pigs eating from plates meant for the poor in Indira Rasoi centres! Not only is this unhygienic & disgusting but it is humiliating! Enquiry is a must pic.twitter.com/58HXEa7l1E — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 2, 2022

The mentioned kitchen was operated by an institution named Mother Teresa. Followed by the video going viral, Bharatpur municipal corporation terminated the contract with the institution and issued a notice.

