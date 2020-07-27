Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Do You Want Trust Vote, Governor Asks Gehlot as Proposal Skips Mention; SC Allows Speaker to Withdraw Petition Against Team Pilot

Cong Leaders Including Sibal Write to Guv | Congress' Salman Khurshid, Ashwani Kr and Kapil Sibal write to Rajasthan Governor over proposal to convene Assembly Session. Letter reads 'Any deviation from constitutional position in current circumstances would be an avoidable negation of your office and create a constitutional crisis.'
Event Highlights
- Cong Leaders Including Sibal Write to Guv
- HC Hearing on BJP MLA's Petition Begins
- Cong Leaders Arrested Outside Raj Bhawan
- BJP MLA Dilawar Stages 'Dharna' Inside Assembly
- BSP Requests to Become Party in BJP MLA's Petition
- SC Begins Hearing on Speaker's Plea
- Delhi Cong Chief Detained by Police
- BSP Whip Makes No Sense: Cong Sources
- BSP to File Case in HC to Block Voting Rights of 6 MLAs
- HC to Hear BJP MLA's Plea Challenging Merger of BSP leaders in Cong
- Either HC or Guv Should Intervene in Matter: Satish Poonia
- Raj Bhawan Returns Files, Seeks Additional Details From Govt
Observing that the "voice of dissent" in a democracy cannot be shut down, the Supreme Court had refused to accept the request of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to either stay the matter pending before the high court or transfer it to the apex court. The Speaker had tried to have the High Court verdict blocked in the Supreme Court, but the apex court had refused to intervene, saying it would take up the case again on Monday. However, the High Court ruling will be subject to the final order of the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, in more trouble for the Congress, which is struggling to put its house in order in Rajasthan, Mayawati's BSP has issued a whip to six of its MLAs directing them to vote against Congress in case there was a no-confidence motion.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attends prayer meeting organised under the Save Democracy Campaign against the BJP.
"लोकतंत्र बचाओ-संविधान बचाओ" कार्यक्रम के तहत आयोजित प्रार्थना सभा में.. pic.twitter.com/M0J0HnXGJs— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2020
READ | Cong Leaders Detained While Marching Towards LG Office to Protest ‘Anti-democratic’ Actions of BJP
Congress leaders and workers had gathered near the Ludlow Castle school in Civil Lines. They were detained by the police at the spot and taken to the Maurice Nagar police station.
Congress leaders, including UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and AICC Gen Secy in-charge of Chhattisgarh, PL Punia, detained, while protesting in front of the Raj Bhavan.
Lucknow: Congress leaders, including UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu & AICC Gen Secy in-charge of Chhattisgarh, PL Punia, detained, while protesting in front of the Raj Bhavan.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 27, 2020
Congress is holding a nationwide protest under the campaign 'Speak Up for Democracy' pic.twitter.com/ZS68nj1BXr
Delhi Cong Chief Detained by Police | Delhi Congress President has been detained by Police near Ludlow Castle School where the Congress leaders were beginning to assemble to proteste against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Rajasthan crisis. The leaders were planning to march to Lt Governor’s residence but were not allowed to start and have been taken to Civil Lines police station.
BSP Whip Makes No Sense: Cong Sources | The BSP Whip makes no sense as it has not been issued by the the legislative party leader. The merger happened earlier so why are they raising this now, ask Congress sources. The Congress party will also use all legal options, say sources as they cite Telengana issue where all Congress MLAS had merged and Jharkhand where all 8 MLAs of Marandi had joined the BJP.
HC to Hear BJP MLA's Plea Challenging Merger of BSP leaders in Cong | BJP MLA Madan Dilawar's petition will be heard in Rajasthan High Court today. In his petition, Dilawar challenged the merger of 6 MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party with Congress. The petition said that BSP is a national party and the merger of MLAs cannot be done separately in Congress without merging the parties. Dilawar said that he had filed a petition before the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly four months ago for the merger of BSP MLAs but the speaker neither heard him nor gave notice and a few days before the speaker rejected the petition without any information.
Either HC or Guv Should Intervene in Matter: Satish Poonia | BSP General Secretary SC Misra has written to Governor Kalraj Mishra and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi that alleged merger of BSP-Congress is unconstitutional. Petition is pending before High Court too. A constitutional and legal situation has risen. Either the High Court should decide or the Governor should intervene in the matter, says Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to all its 6 Rajasthan MLAs to vote against Congress in the event of a floor test.
Raj Bhawan Returns Files, Seeks Additional Details From Govt | Rajasthan Raj Bhawan returns the files related to the convening of the Assembly Session, to Parliamentary Affairs Department of the state. Raj Bhawan also seeks some additional details from the state government. No decision has been taken yet on the Assembly Session, say sources.
Gehlot Sends Governor Revised Proposal for Assembly Session | Scrambling to save the Rajasthan government, the Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet has sent the governor a revised proposal for an assembly session on July 31 as the Congress backs its leader with a digital campaign and plans for nationwide protests to ramp up the pressure.
READ | For Coronavirus, Not Floor Test: Gehlot Pitches Rajasthan Assembly Session to Guv from July 31
Not seeking a floor test in the assembly would be a major shift in stand as Gehlot had on Saturday said the plan was to have a floor test to prove the majority of Congress MLAs and allies are with him…
The Congress on Sunday accused the Rajasthan Governor of resorting to the "worst kind of obstruction of democracy" by raising "superficial and motivated" queries on Ashok Gehlot government's demand for convening a session of the state assembly. Gehlot, however, said the governor is an amiable, and tactful person who has great dignity for his office.
RECAP | The governor on Saturday night received a revised proposal from the state cabinet requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31, Raj Bhawan sources said on Sunday. The Congress has also gave a point to point rebuttal to the Governor, who had raised objections on the plea to convene a session of the state assembly.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra meets CM Ashok Gehlot at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.
In a statement, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Misra said, "All six MLAs have been issued separate notices wherein they have been informed that since BSP is a recognised national party as such there cannot be any merger under para (4) of the 10th Schedule at the state level at the instance of six MLAs unless there is a merger of the entire BSP everywhere at the national level." If the six MLAs voted against the party whip, they were liable for disqualification from the assembly, Mishra said. "It has been further stated in the notice that therefore they are bound to follow the 'whip' of BSP failing which they would entail disqualification," the statement said.
Mishra also said the BSP would intervene in the pending petition of disqualification before the Rajasthan High Court or file a separate writ petition. Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets. They applied for merger as a group with the Congress on September 16 last year. The Speaker passed an order two days later declaring that the six MLAs will be treated as an integral part of the Congress. The merger was a boost to the Ashok Gehlot-led government as the Congress tally increased to 107 in a House of 200. A BJP MLA had on Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress.
A day before the Supreme Court hears the case of the embattled Congress-led government, there was business-like calm in the Rajasthan capital on Sunday with Governor Kalraj Mishra meeting top officials to discuss the corona crisis. As Congress leaders in the state and outside spoke in unison to support him and lash out against the Centre and the BJP, the chief minister also held a separate review meeting to discuss the coronavirus crisis.
The Rajasthan Congress called off its plans to protest in front of the Raj Bhawan on Monday. "Tomorrow, Congress workers will protest in front of Raj Bhawans as part of 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution' agitation call. But in Rajasthan we will not do anything like that." state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said in a tweet.
Discussion on the pandemic, the economy and the bills to be taken up are listed as part of the agenda for the assembly session in the Gehlot-led cabinet's revised proposal sent late Saturday night, Congress sources said. The government, fighting for survival after Gehlot's now sacked deputy Sachin Pilot staged a rebellion with 18 other MLAs following a bitter and prolonged feud, has been pushing the governor for an opportunity to prove its numbers on the floor of the house. However, it is not immediately clear whether a floor test is part of the proposal.
