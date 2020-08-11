Haven't Demanded Any Post from Party, Don't Want Vendetta Politics, Says Pilot after Reaching Jaipur

Congress leader Sachin Pilot here on Tuesday said he has not demanded any post from the party but wants that there is no vendetta politics against the MLAs who stood by him.

Pilot said this as he returned to Jaipur nearly a month after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The former state Congress chief also hoped that the three-member committee constituted by the party high command to look into the issues will start its work soon.

On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

About the meeting, Pilot told reporters, "I did not ask for any position from the party. I told the party not to act against our MLAs in a spirit of malice. There should not be vendetta politics against them and this has been ensured. Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi said we are members of a family."

Pilot said those who doubted their loyalty, will have to face the reality now. Our commitment is 100 per cent for the people of Rajasthan," the former deputy chief minister said.

He said differences can be ideological or due to the working style but "there is no space for personal malice, ill-feelings and personal confrontation in politics". "I had a good relations with all leaders, I have it and it will remain, he stressed.

The Congress leader told reporters that he did not make any statement against the party and had gone to discuss issues with the Congress high command in Delhi. Pilot, however, said he was shocked at statements made against him.

"I am sad, shocked and hurt due to the kind of words used against me," Pilot said. Pilot said he did not have personal animosity with anyone.

"Be it a leader or activist, we have accountability and if we lack it, then to outline it does not mean it is against the party. It is not illegal." "Where does it fall under sedition," he asked.

Pilot said a high-level panel of the All-India Congress Committee has been formed, which has been appointed to solve all these problems in a time-bound manner. He hoped that the panel will start its work soon and after hearing all issues, it will take action.

The Congress had removed Pilot from the posts of party president and deputy chief minister after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last month. Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him were accused of the "conspiracy" to topple the state government.