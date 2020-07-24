Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot Meets Governor Seeking Assembly Session; 'Upset' With CM, Pilot Says Never Spoke Against Congress

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: In major relief for the Sachin Pilot camp, the Rajasthan High Court today ordered ‘status quo’ to be maintained in the disqualification case against the now-sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other dissidents, putting off the decision till Monday when the Supreme Court hears the case. The order came after the court allowed the application moved by Team Pilot seeking impleadment of the Union of India as a party to the proceedings in the disqualification matter. A bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta allowed the application that was moved by the petitioners on Thursday. The court then adjourned for 20 minutes. The application for impleadment was moved on the grounds that the constitutional amendment is under challenge and, therefore, the Union of India is a necessary party now. The dissident Congress MLAs led by Pilot have challenged their disqualification notices through the writ petition which was taken up by the bench on Friday last week and arguments were held.
At a time when Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been accusing the BJP of horse trading and making all efforts to topple his government amid the Covid-19 crisis, the state BJP chief has also showered a barrage of questions on the CM, saying his party should set its own house in order before pointing fingers at others. In an interview, BJP state president Satish Poonia brushed aside allegations of BJP helping Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as PCC chief and Deputy CM recently, claiming that leaders of such cadre have their own influence and fan following. Poonia says that Pilot can be Chief Minister if the situation allows. “Sachin Pilot has been the Deputy CM of the state since last one-and-a-half years. He has also been the PCC chief of Rajasthan since last six years. He has his own stature. In fact, political leaders of his rank have their own influence and following. Why should BJP be blamed for giving him patronage? Allegations made by CM are beyond reality,” he said.
Some party leaders feel that Gehlot calling Pilot names and going public against him in the media, has dealt a huge setback to the party's efforts at rapprochement.
Jul 24, 2020 3:23 pm (IST)
Sachin Pilot Upset Over Gehlot's Remarks | Sachin Pilot said he was upset over Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remarks, and that he would address the public after the Supreme Court verdict.
Jul 24, 2020 3:13 pm (IST)
'Overambitious Congress Leaders': Adhir Ranjan | Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury feels a section of young "overambitious" leaders is becoming increasingly restless and deserting the party due to the growing perception that it is not going to return to power at the Centre anytime soon.
Jul 24, 2020 3:05 pm (IST)
Congress MLAs Raise Slogans 'Gehlot Zindabad' Inside Raj Bhavan | Congress MLAs, loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are reportedly rasining slogans of 'Ashok Gehlot Zindabad' inside the Raj Bhavan premises.
Jul 24, 2020 2:58 pm (IST)
Gehlot Meets Governor | Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.
BREAKING | Rajasthan Congress MLAs have arrived at the Raj Bhavan, to meet the Governor in an appeal for a state assembly election.
Jul 24, 2020 2:35 pm (IST)
Update | A BJP MLA on Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress, a move months back which helped the ruling party to retain majority in the assembly.
Jul 24, 2020 2:26 pm (IST)
Randeep Singh Surjewala on Rajasthan Crisis | Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said today - "BJP has made Savindhan a "circus", democracy "Draupadi" and public opinion "hostage". Don't forget, the situation of the "Kauravas" will be taken care of by the "Krishna Rupi" people of Rajasthan."
भाजपा ने सविंधान को “सर्कस” बना दिया है, प्रजातंत्र को “द्रौपदी” व जनमत को “बंधक”।
भूलें मत, “द्रौपदी के चीरहरण” करने वाले “कौरवों” का जो हाल हुआ था, वही हाल “कृष्ण रूपी” राजस्थान की जनता भाजपाई साज़िश का करेगी।
Randeep Singh Surjewala on Calling Session | Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said today - "When the Congress government has a majority, When the Congress Government wants to call the House, When the government has this right in the Constitution, Then why are the BJP and their followers running away from the House? Why do the mad hukramans in Delhi fear a majority in the legislature?"
जब कांग्रेस सरकार के पास बहुमत है, जब कांग्रेस सरकार सदन बुलाना चाहती है, जब सविंधान में ये अधिकार सरकार का है, तो फिर भाजपाई और उनके अनुयायी सदन से पीठ दिखा भाग क्यों रहे हैं?
दिल्ली की सत्ता पे आसीन मदमस्त हुकमरानों को विधायिका में बहुमत से डर क्यों लगता है?#Rajasthan
Governor Should Not be Under Pressure: CM Gehlot | Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's says the governor should not be under pressure and must listen to his conscience before arriving at a decision. He added that if the people of Rajasthan surround the Raj Bhavan, it will not be his government's responsibility.
Jul 24, 2020 2:08 pm (IST)
Raghu Sharma Says 'Ready to Conduct Covid-19 Test of 200 MLAs' | Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan Minister & Congress leader said that if media reports were true about the Governor saying that state assembly session could not be conducted due to Covid-19, then "we are ready to conduct Covid-19 tests of 200 MLAs."
Jul 24, 2020 2:03 pm (IST)
Rajasthan Congress MLAs Leave for Raj Bhavan | Congress MLAs in the camp of CM Ashok Gehlot have left for the Raj Bhavan, in a bid to appeal for the next assembly session to be convened on Monday.
Jul 24, 2020 2:01 pm (IST)
Pawan Khera Demands Resignation of Shekhawat | Congress leader Pawan Khera demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who he said was involved in a credit cooperative scam being probed on by a Jaipur Court.
Jul 24, 2020 1:54 pm (IST)
Pawan Khera Addresses Media | Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses media on an alleged scam being run by a credit cooperative Sanjeevni society under Vikram Singh, who he claims is a close associate of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (The minister is also alleged by Congress to have tried to horse trade MLAs). A court in Jaipur yesterday ordered an inquiry into the alleged 'Ponzi scheme'.
Jul 24, 2020 1:40 pm (IST)
CLP Meeting Underway at Fairmont Hotel | Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting underway at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Ajay Maken also present.
Rajasthan: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting underway at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Ajay Maken also present.
CM Chouhan Slams Congress | Amid the Rajasthan political slugfest, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the Congress as a "Twitter Party" and said its leaders are busy posting messages on the popular micro-blogging platform.
Jul 24, 2020 1:17 pm (IST)
CM Gehlot Says He Called Governor | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said - "We want to start the State Assembly session from Monday. Everything will be clear then. I had a telephonic conversation with the Governor and requested him to take a decision on this immediately. Now, we are going to meet him also."
"We are going to the Governor to request him to not come under pressure (and call Assembly session)... varna fir ho sakta hai ki pure pradesh ki janta agar Raj Bhawan ko gherne ke liye aagai, to hamari zimmedari nahi hogi," says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Jul 24, 2020 1:04 pm (IST)
'Govenor Needs to Fulfill His Duties': Gehlot | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that BJP was harming democracy using ED, IT and CBI. "We are going to the governor now ( to appeal for an assembly session ), as he needs to fulfill his duties," he said.
Jul 24, 2020 1:01 pm (IST)
'Entire Conspiracy by BJP Amid Covid-19': Gehlot | Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said - "We feel that the MLAs in Haryana (from Pilot's camp) want to return to the fold, some have contacted us to rescue them. This entire conspiracy has been concocted by the BJP. We are supposed to be fighting Covid-19 but BJP is busy in toppling our government."
Jul 24, 2020 12:57 pm (IST)
'We Have Full Majority, No Problem in Proving It': Gehlot | Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the opposition had also been asking for an assembly session. "We have full majority, we have no problem in proving it. But it seems that governor is more worried."
Jul 24, 2020 12:55 pm (IST)
CM Gehlot Alleges 'Pressure from Top' on Governor | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he had already written to the Govenor asking for a state assembly session to be convened. "We thought that he would give us a go ahead by last night but that has not happened, there is no reason for the governor to reject this request. I think there is some pressure on him from the top," Gehlot said.
Jul 24, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)
Some Background to Pilot Camp's 'Disqualification' (2/2) | Sachin Pilot was on July 14 sacked as deputy chief minister and the state Congress president after he did not show up at previously held Congress Legislature Party meetings. Two other ministers in the Pilot camp, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, were also dropped from the Cabinet for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.
Jul 24, 2020 12:31 pm (IST)
Here's Some Background to Pilot Camp's 'Disqualification' (1/2) | Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi had issued notices to Sachin Pilot and other rebel Congress MLAs after the party sought their disqualification from the state assembly on July 15. Sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and the other MLAs were asked to respond to the notices.
Jul 24, 2020 12:17 pm (IST)
Gehlot's Camp Prepares to Leave for Raj Bhavan | Buses are being prepared to transport Congress MLAs of CM Gehlot's camp to the Raj Bhavan, official residence of the state governor.
Jul 24, 2020 12:11 pm (IST)
CM Gehlot's Camp to Meet Governor Today, Ask Him to Convene Assembly Session | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp of MLAs will meet the state Governor at 12.30pm, asking for the next state assembly session to be convened, after Rajasthan High Court gave a reprieve to the Sachin Pilot camp. A whip may now be issued for the assembly session, if agreed upon, and if Pilot and his camp of dissident MLAs don't turn up, this might be grounds for their disqualification, said sources.
Jul 24, 2020 12:03 pm (IST)
CM Gehlot Wrote to Governor for Convening Assembly Session | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had written to the state Govenor, asking for the next state assembly session to be convened.
Poonia added that the CM himself “has been giving patronage to his own MLAs from Gujarat and MP and has been playing resort politics in Rajasthan since last many months”. Talking about the situation in the state, the BJP state chief said: “If the situation allows, Sachin Pilot can become the Chief Minister. In fact, he has taken a big step with this goal in mind. Meanwhile, the matter is sub-judice in present conditions and hence it will be too early to judge the facts. Firstly, he is the one who needs to decide what will be his next step and then we will take a call. But one fact is clear that the Gehlot government stands on verge of collapse as they will be left with wafer-thin majority if 19 MLAs including Pilot and 3 independents who are out from Congress camp, leave the government,” he said.
Speaking about the role of the BJP, Poonia said, “BJP is monitoring all developments. As we are the party with the highest mandate after Congress, we will definitely discuss the issue with our central leaders and parliamentary board and then take a call.” He also alleged “vendetta politics” was being played by the CM against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to “avenge the defeat of his son during Lok Sabha elections from his home constituency Jodhpur. He wanted his son to settle down, however, he failed to garner votes even from his home seat which once stood undefeated”, he said.