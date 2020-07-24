Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot Meets Governor Seeking Assembly Session; 'Upset' With CM, Pilot Says Never Spoke Against Congress

Read More

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: In major relief for the Sachin Pilot camp, the Rajasthan High Court today ordered ‘status quo’ to be maintained in the disqualification case against the now-sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other dissidents, putting off the decision till Monday when the Supreme Court hears the case. The order came after the court allowed the application moved by Team Pilot seeking impleadment of the Union of India as a party to the proceedings in the disqualification matter. A bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta allowed the application that was moved by the petitioners on Thursday. The court then adjourned for 20 minutes. The application for impleadment was moved on the grounds that the constitutional amendment is under challenge and, therefore, the Union of India is a necessary party now. The dissident Congress MLAs led by Pilot have challenged their disqualification notices through the writ petition which was taken up by the bench on Friday last week and arguments were held.At a time when Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been accusing the BJP of horse trading and making all efforts to topple his government amid the Covid-19 crisis, the state BJP chief has also showered a barrage of questions on the CM, saying his party should set its own house in order before pointing fingers at others. In an interview, BJP state president Satish Poonia brushed aside allegations of BJP helping Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as PCC chief and Deputy CM recently, claiming that leaders of such cadre have their own influence and fan following. Poonia says that Pilot can be Chief Minister if the situation allows. “Sachin Pilot has been the Deputy CM of the state since last one-and-a-half years. He has also been the PCC chief of Rajasthan since last six years. He has his own stature. In fact, political leaders of his rank have their own influence and following. Why should BJP be blamed for giving him patronage? Allegations made by CM are beyond reality,” he said.