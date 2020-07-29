Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE: In Fresh Proposal to Guv, Gehlot Seeks Assembly Session from Aug 14; Speaker Again Moves SC against HC Order

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra today rejected the revised proposal of the Ashok Gehlot government for the third time even as Gehlot meets him for the fourth time in an attempt to end the stalemate in the state which began with the rebellion of now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who led 18 other dissident MLAs and revolted against the state government. Sources say Governor Mishra is firm on his condition of a 21-day notice for convening the session of the assembly which Gehlot has asked for from July 31. He also raised the issue of safety of MLAs, asking how they would be safeguarded against coronavirus if the session was convened. The Congress has earlier accused the Governor of bowing to “pressure” and hence not convening the session, a charge denied by Mishra. The Governor gave his conditional assent to the assembly session, asking Gehlot whether or not he wanted a floor test, why the 21-day notice period condition could not be fulfilled and how they would ensure the safety of MLAs.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has directed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder brother, Agrasain Gehlot, to appear before it today in a case of alleged money laundering linked to exporting fertilizer. On July 22, the central agency raided Agrasain Gehlot's premises in Jodhpur and a few other places in connection with the case filed under the criminal charges of PMLA. Officials said the agency seized a number of documents during the raids and Agrasain Gehlot will be confronted with these during his questioning. Some other people involved in the case are also understood to have been summoned by the probe agency. The raids happened after the agency filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED equivalent of a police FIR, in the 2007-09 Customs department case registered for alleged irregularities in the procurement and export of subsidised Muriate of Potash (MOP) meant for farmers and investigation in this case was finalised in 2013.
Jul 29, 2020 9:08 pm (IST)
Dotasra Hits Back at Pilot's Comment | Thank you Sachin Ji. I also hope that you leave the hospitality of BJP and Khattar government, come to Jaipur and stand with the Congress government to maintain the dignity of all those party workers whose hard work resulted in the formation of the government: Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra
बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद सचिन जी।
मुझे भी उम्मीद है कि आप भाजपा और खट्टर सरकार की मेहमानवाज़ी छोड़कर उन सभी कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं जिनकी मेहनत से सरकार बनी है, उनके मान-सम्मान को बरक़रार रखने के लिए जयपुर आकर कांग्रेस सरकार के साथ खड़े होंगे । https://t.co/pPLApv5QHv
The revised proposal was sent to Governor Kalraj Mishra after the earlier ones were rejected by him on several grounds.
Jul 29, 2020 8:25 pm (IST)
Rajasthan Speaker Moves SC Again | Assembly Speaker CP Joshi files fresh Special Leave Petition in Supreme Court again against the Rajasthan High Court order, on the writ petition by Sachin Pilot & 18 other MLAs, saying that the court crossed "Lakshman Rekha" and the order demonstrates judicial indiscipline. The petition also asked a stay on the High Court's order and appealed for transfer pf proceeding.
Dotasra, who on Wednesday formally took over as the new chief of the Rajasthan Congress, was appointed to the post after Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief and the deputy chief minister.
Jul 29, 2020 7:49 pm (IST)
UPDATE | Rajasthan State Cabinet approves proposal to call Assembly Session from August 14. A Notice of 21 days has been given to Governor to call Assembly session in fresh proposal. We hope that the Governor will accept the proposal this time and announce the date to begin the session soon: Pratap Khachariyawas, Rajasthan Minister.
Jul 29, 2020 7:32 pm (IST)
UPDATE | Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government sends fourth proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra to call Assembly Session from August 14.
Jul 29, 2020 7:26 pm (IST)
Update | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Rajya Sabha members at 10.30 am on Thursday to discuss the Rajasthan polotical crisis and the border row with China.
While starting the hearing on the BJP MLA's plea, Justice Goyal also tagged with it a BSP petition challenging the Speaker's order allowing the merger of all its six MLAs to the Congress last September.
Jul 29, 2020 6:53 pm (IST)
Jul 29, 2020 6:37 pm (IST)
Raj Bhavan Update | Assembly Speaker CP Joshi meets Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur today.
राजस्थान विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष श्री @drcpjoshi जी ने माननीय राज्यपाल श्री कलराज मिश्र जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट की एवं माननीय राज्यपाल श्री कलराज मिश्र जी ने उनको जन्मदिवस की पुनः हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी। pic.twitter.com/ta0aIuzMYQ
Apart from the fact that Gehlot was the CM in both cases, there are many similarities in political developments that are unfolding in the state right now and what happened after the 2008 elections.
Jul 29, 2020 5:55 pm (IST)
UPDATE | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder brother Agrasain Gehlot skipped the Enforcement Directorate summon for questioning in connection with an alleged Rs 150 crore fertilizer scam.
Jul 29, 2020 5:36 pm (IST)
Pilot Hopes Dotasra Gives Respect to Party Members | Congratulations to Govind Singh Dotasra for taking charge as the President of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. I hope that you will give full respect for the party members, whose hard work resulted in government formation, without any pressure or partiality, said Sachin Pilot.
श्री @GovindDotasra जी को राजस्थान प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष का पदभार ग्रहण करने पर बधाई। मुझे उम्मीद है की आप बिना किसी दबाव या पक्षपात के उन कार्यकर्ताओं जिनकी की मेहनत से सरकार बनी है, उनका पूरा मान-सम्मान रखेंगे।
The Covid-19 fight couldn’t be won in 21 days. But not letting an Assembly Session convene before 21 days notice, that too to discuss the blueprint to tackle a pandemic is immoral and lacks Constitutional sanction. Constitution has to guide Governor & not vice versa!: Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala
The #COVID19 fight couldn’t be won in 21 days. But not letting an Assembly Session convene before 21 days notice, that too to discuss the blueprint to tackle a pandemic is immoral and lacks #Constitutional sanction.
Constitution has to guide Governor & not vice versa!#Rajasthan
Govind Singh Dotasra Takes Charge as Raj Cong Chief | Govind Singh Dotasra on formally took over as the new chief of the Rajasthan Congress. "I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji for giving the responsibility to a small worker like me who comes from a farmer's family," he was quoted as saying today.
Jul 29, 2020 5:05 pm (IST)
UPDATE | Rajasthan High Court to continue hearing on BJP leader Madan Dilawar's petition against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress, at 2 pm tomorrow.
According to sources, Mishra is firm on his condition of a 21-day notice before convening the session of the assembly. The state government has been seeking that the session be called from July 31.
Jul 29, 2020 4:53 pm (IST)
'Mayawati Playing BJP Game' | Senior Congress leader P L Punia said, "Mayawati is playing the BJP game to save herself and her brother from the corruption cases against them." The BSP issued a whip to its party MLAs to vote against the Gehlot government, but they had formally merged their group with the Congress, he added.
Jul 29, 2020 4:46 pm (IST)
UPDATE | Rajasthan Cabinet Minister's meeting to be held at 5 pm today.
Jul 29, 2020 4:37 pm (IST)
A RECAP | Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma on Tuesday moved the Rajasthan High Court for quashing of an FIR lodged against him after the surfacing of some audio tapes in one of which he is allegedly heard talking to a Union minister for toppling the Gehlot government through horse-trading.
Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha contested and won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets.
Jul 29, 2020 4:06 pm (IST)
UPDATE | Rajasthan High Court single Bench starts hearing on petition related to the case on BSP MLAs, who have merged with the Congress, to vote against the Rajasthan government in the Assembly. Petitioner BSP General Secretary Satish Mishra has joined the hearing via video conference.
Jul 29, 2020 4:01 pm (IST)
The advocate, Sunil Kumar Singh, contended in the PIL that the Council of Ministers has requested the Governor to convene the session of the assembly but the request has been turned down. The court is yet to take cognisance of the petition.
Jul 29, 2020 3:30 pm (IST)
Governor Says 'If You Want Floor Test Session Can Be Called Soon' | Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has said that if CM Gehlot wants a floor test then an assembly session can be called soon, but otherwise the session should be called by giving 21-day notice.
Jul 29, 2020 3:19 pm (IST)
Update | A lawyer on Wednesday moved a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court questioning the Governor's move of not convening the assembly session. The advocate, Sunil Kumar Singh, contended in the PIL that the Council of Ministers has requested the Governor to convene the session of the assembly but the request has been turned down. The court is yet to take cognisance of the petition.
Jul 29, 2020 3:14 pm (IST)
'Instead of Fighting Covid-19, China': Maken | Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the Centre on Sunday of conspiring to topple the Congress governments in various states, instead of fighting the financial crisis, COVID-19 and China.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that he has learnt the MLAs want to
Jul 29, 2020 2:49 pm (IST)
Jogendra Awana Says Will Vote for Congress | BSP MLA Jogendra Awana who merged with the current Rajasthan Congress government in 2018, has said that the merger took place according to rules, and would vote in favour of Congress in case of a floor test.
Jul 29, 2020 2:38 pm (IST)
Kapil Sibal on Kalraj Mishra | "There is today a new definition of democracy and a new way of functioning of governors of states in this country. Governors are supposed to uphold the Constitution and the laws, but governors in this country are acting at the behest of the Union government,” Congress leader Kapil Sibal told a virtual press conference on July 24.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra meets CM Ashok Gehlot at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.
The ED took cognisance of the Customs FIR and a July 13 charge sheet to press money-laundering charges to probe a "smuggling syndicate" allegedly run by Agrasain Gehlot, his firm Anupam Krishi and others, officials said. The agency said the case pertains to fraudulent export of MOP in the guise of industrial salts to buyers based in Malaysia and Taiwan. The MOP is a restricted commodity for exports so that it is easily available to farmers in the country. The raids happened at a time when a political slugfest was on between CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Pilot, a former Union minister, was recently sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and PCC chief. Agency sources had said Agrasain Gehlot and his firm were slapped with over Rs 60 crore penalty by the Customs department for these alleged export irregularities in 2013. It is alleged that Gehlot's company "diverted" 35,000 metric tonnes of MOP that had a value of Rs 130 crore in the international market.
The ED alleged Agrasain Gehlot, in his capacity as a dealer, was the custodian of the MOP and was "solely responsible" for its proper distribution to farmers, and his alleged connivance with the company Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd and others resulted in the diversion of MOP that was imported by Indian Potash Limited at a concessional rate of duty.
The political drama in Rajasthan shows no signs of abating with Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala summing up the issue in a tweet as: “The great war is going on in the country-
- Between faith and deceit
- Between Janta and Jaichand
- Between democracy and merchants
- Between truth and power
Truth-Constitution-Democracy-will fight and win this great war of country interest.
There are many options to disintegrate, but the resolution is to decorate only enough.
