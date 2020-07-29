Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE: In Fresh Proposal to Guv, Gehlot Seeks Assembly Session from Aug 14; Speaker Again Moves SC against HC Order

Read More

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra today rejected the revised proposal of the Ashok Gehlot government for the third time even as Gehlot meets him for the fourth time in an attempt to end the stalemate in the state which began with the rebellion of now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who led 18 other dissident MLAs and revolted against the state government. Sources say Governor Mishra is firm on his condition of a 21-day notice for convening the session of the assembly which Gehlot has asked for from July 31. He also raised the issue of safety of MLAs, asking how they would be safeguarded against coronavirus if the session was convened. The Congress has earlier accused the Governor of bowing to “pressure” and hence not convening the session, a charge denied by Mishra. The Governor gave his conditional assent to the assembly session, asking Gehlot whether or not he wanted a floor test, why the 21-day notice period condition could not be fulfilled and how they would ensure the safety of MLAs.Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has directed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder brother, Agrasain Gehlot, to appear before it today in a case of alleged money laundering linked to exporting fertilizer. On July 22, the central agency raided Agrasain Gehlot's premises in Jodhpur and a few other places in connection with the case filed under the criminal charges of PMLA. Officials said the agency seized a number of documents during the raids and Agrasain Gehlot will be confronted with these during his questioning. Some other people involved in the case are also understood to have been summoned by the probe agency. The raids happened after the agency filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED equivalent of a police FIR, in the 2007-09 Customs department case registered for alleged irregularities in the procurement and export of subsidised Muriate of Potash (MOP) meant for farmers and investigation in this case was finalised in 2013.