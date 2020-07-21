Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot Sends Legal Notice to Cong MLA Over Bribery Charges to Join BJP

Event Highlights
Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a cabinet meeting is currently underway. This followed by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which began at around 1pm after about a two-hour delay at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where Congress legislators supporting the Ashok Gehlot government are camping. The meeting is likely to decide the party's future strategy as the court's decision on disqualification notice given by the Assembly Speaker CP Joshi is likely to be delivered on Tuesday, sources said. Senior Congress leaders including national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Vivek Bansal along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are present at the meeting. This is the third meeting of the CLP in the last one week.
Senior advocate Devadatt Kamath, who appeared for Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi argued that by refusing to attend Congress Legislature party meeting, the MLAS invited disqualification under Para 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. The provision disqualifies MLAs if they 'voluntarily give up' the membership of the party which they represent in the House. He contended that the 10th Schedule applies to the conduct outside the House.
Recap | Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs got another reprieve with the Rajasthan High Court putting off its order on their petitions for three days and the Speaker also agreeing to defer any action till then. The division bench completed the hearing of arguments and said it will pronounce its order on Friday, requesting the Speaker too to extend his deadline for accepting the MLAs replies to the notices.
After the meeting with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the cabinet has decided to give some concessions to the tourism industry. The coronavirus pandemic situation in the state was reviewed in detail. Discussions were held on ways to improve recovery rate and decrease mortality rate, Sharma told reporters.
Truth Will Prevail, State Govt to Emerge Victorious: Gehlot | The fight will continue till the victory of truth, he claimed, adding that his government is strong and stable and will continue to serve people of the state for five years. The truth will prevail and the state government will emerge victorious in all circumstances, he said. The CM also said those playing hide-and-seek can never be with the truth. Gehlot also thanked the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal legislator for supporting the Congress.
Find an Honourable Formula: Khurshid to Congress | Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid favoured working out an honourable formula to deal with the political crisis in Rajasthan and appeared to back a rapprochement with Sachin Pilot, who has raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. As a party man and as someone who knew the son of his very dear friend late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, since his childhood, the former union minister said he is very sad at the turn of events in the state.
The high court had given a four-day reprieve to Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition. The hearing continued on Monday but it remained inconclusive and resumed on Tuesday.
HC Requests Speaker to Defer Disqualification till Friday | The Rajasthan High Court requested the Legislative Assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to dissident Congress MLAs till July 24, the speaker's counsel said. The court also reserved its judgment on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators for July 24.
The Gandhis may end up dumping Pilot for the sake of the party. But this also reflects the fact that they have been unable to help their own.
Abhinav Bhandari Explains Purpose of Schedule 10 | Public Against Corruption advocate Abhinav Bhandari reads the Law Commission report in the court and explains the purpose of Schedule 10. Referring to old judgments passed by the Supreme Court, Bhandari says if Schedule 10 has to be expelled or its validity has to be questioned, then there will be no purpose of the Defection law. The high court cannot solely discuss the validity of Schedule 10 as it has been passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the Centre needs to be involved while discussing the validity of the schedule, he said.
The Rajasthan High Court has resumed hearing in the petition filed by now-sacked deputy chief minister Pilot who is leading a group of 18 dissident MLAs. The Pilot camp has challenged the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker, maintaining that voicing dissent does not amount to defection.
Meanwhile, Gehlot’s public outburst against Pilot yesterday has virtually dashed hopes of reconciliation with the rebel leader, according to a section of Congress leaders. Congress sources indicated that Pilot has been in touch with the leadership and efforts were continuing to pacify him and get him back to the party fold. However, some party leaders feel that Gehlot calling Pilot names and going public against him in the media, has dealt a huge setback to the party's efforts at rapprochement. Senior party functionaries said the leadership does not approve of adverse remarks against anyone, including political rivals, and has issued an advisory to leaders to avoid personal comments.
"With the chief minister's attack on his former deputy today, all possibilities of rapprochement seem to have come to an end. It is quite unfortunate that despite the best efforts put in by the party leadership to make things work, matters have come to such a passe," said a senior Congress leader.
Another leader said that with Pilot's supporters continuing to stay in a hotel under the BJP's watch and the bitter internal factionalism out in the open, hopes of the rebel leader's return have dimmed.
The Congress is, meanwhile, keeping an eye on the outcome of Rajasthan High Court hearing on the petition of rebel MLAs' challenging the Assembly Speaker's disqualification notices.
Senior leaders said the result of the court hearing and the dissidents' next moves would be factored to formulate the party's future strategy. AICC sources added that Chief Minister Gehlot would soon convene a session of the state assembly to corner the rebels and prove his majority. No date for the assembly session has been fixed yet.
The Congress has claimed the support of 109 MLAs in the 200-member House and Gehlot has said that he has the majority. The chief minister on Monday called Sachin Pilot 'useless' using Hindi word 'nikamma' in a no-holds-barred attack on his former deputy with whom he has been locked in a power tussle since December 2018 when the party came to power in Rajasthan.
