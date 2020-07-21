POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot Sends Legal Notice to Cong MLA Over Bribery Charges to Join BJP

News18.com | July 21, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan High Court today asked the Legislative Assembly Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to dissident Congress MLAs till July 24. The court also reserved its judgment on the writ petition filed by now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators for July 24. The high court had on Friday given a four-day reprieve to Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition. Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a cabinet meeting is currently underway. This followed by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which began at around 1pm after about a two-hour delay at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where Congress legislators supporting the Ashok Gehlot government are camping. The meeting is likely to decide the party's future strategy as the court's decision on disqualification notice given by the Assembly Speaker CP Joshi is likely to be delivered on Tuesday, sources said. Senior Congress leaders including national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Vivek Bansal along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are present at the meeting. This is the third meeting of the CLP in the last one week.
Read More
Jul 21, 2020 10:40 pm (IST)

Pilot Sends Notice to Giriraj Singh Malinga | Sachin Pilot sends a legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga for stating that the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan offered him money to join the BJP.

Jul 21, 2020 10:37 pm (IST)

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamath, who appeared for Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi argued that by refusing to attend Congress Legislature party meeting, the MLAS invited disqualification under Para 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. The provision disqualifies MLAs if they 'voluntarily give up' the membership of the party which they represent in the House. He contended that the 10th Schedule applies to the conduct outside the House.

Jul 21, 2020 10:13 pm (IST)

Recap | Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs got another reprieve with the Rajasthan High Court putting off its order on their petitions for three days and the Speaker also agreeing to defer any action till then. The division bench completed the hearing of arguments and said it will pronounce its order on Friday, requesting the Speaker too to extend his deadline for accepting the MLAs replies to the notices.

Jul 21, 2020 8:31 pm (IST)

In the view of the request of Rajasthan High Court, Speaker CP Joshi has postponed the further course of action, in connection with disqualification notice sent to 19 MLAs, till the evening of 24th July: Rajasthan Assembly Secretariat

Jul 21, 2020 8:24 pm (IST)

According to sources, there is possibility of calling a session of the Rajasthan Assembly to goad dissident Congress MLAs. A whip may be issued for the passage of some bill. 

Jul 21, 2020 8:15 pm (IST)

Will Defer Disqualification Proceedings till July 24: Speaker | Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi informs lawyers of both camps that he will defer the disqualification proceedings till 5:30pm July 24, as requested by the High Court.

Jul 21, 2020 7:48 pm (IST)

After the meeting with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the cabinet has decided to give some concessions to the tourism industry. The coronavirus pandemic situation in the state was reviewed in detail. Discussions were held on ways to improve recovery rate and decrease mortality rate, Sharma told reporters.

Jul 21, 2020 7:43 pm (IST)

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi leaves from Vishan Sabha after discussing the High Court's order with the State Assembly Secretary.

Jul 21, 2020 7:12 pm (IST)

Avinash Pandey, Randeep Surjewala. Bhawani Shankar, Devdutt Kamat and other lawyers reach the Rajasthan Assembly. They are in conference with the Assembly Speaker.

Jul 21, 2020 6:43 pm (IST)

In an operation by Special Operations Group (SOG) in Udaipur, Rs 1.25 crore were recovered from the possession of three people in two cars. They are being questioned regarding the money. The bail application of accused Bharat Malani has been rejected: ATS and SOG. 

Jul 21, 2020 6:37 pm (IST)

Speaker Begins Hearing on Notice to Rebel MLAs | Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi begins hearing on notice to rebel MLAs. He is at Vidhan Sabha, discussing Rajasthan High Court's order with State Assembly Secretary.

Jul 21, 2020 6:32 pm (IST)

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi is at Vidhan Sabha, discussing Rajasthan High Court's order with State Assembly Secretary.

Jul 21, 2020 6:30 pm (IST)

Truth Will Prevail, State Govt to Emerge Victorious: Gehlot | The fight will continue till the victory of truth, he claimed, adding that his government is strong and stable and will continue to serve people of the state for five years. The truth will prevail and the state government will emerge victorious in all circumstances, he said. The CM also said those playing hide-and-seek can never be with the truth. Gehlot also thanked the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal legislator for supporting the Congress.

Jul 21, 2020 5:58 pm (IST)

Find an Honourable Formula: Khurshid to Congress | Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid favoured working out an honourable formula to deal with the political crisis in Rajasthan and appeared to back a rapprochement with Sachin Pilot, who has raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. As a party man and as someone who knew the son of his very dear friend late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, since his childhood, the former union minister said he is very sad at the turn of events in the state.

Jul 21, 2020 5:42 pm (IST)

The meeting called by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot concludes.

Jul 21, 2020 5:15 pm (IST)

In a meeting of the Rajasthan Cabinet, Ashok Gehlot says those who have betrayed the party will not be able to face the people.

Jul 21, 2020 4:44 pm (IST)

The high court had given a four-day reprieve to Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition. The hearing continued on Monday but it remained inconclusive and resumed on Tuesday.

Jul 21, 2020 4:32 pm (IST)

Speaker Says No Action on Disqualification Till HC Order | Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi says that action will not be taken on the disqualification notice until the High Court reaches a decision.

Jul 21, 2020 3:41 pm (IST)

HC Requests Speaker to Defer Disqualification till Friday | The Rajasthan High Court requested the Legislative Assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to dissident Congress MLAs till July 24, the speaker's counsel said. The court also reserved its judgment on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators for July 24.

Jul 21, 2020 3:33 pm (IST)

Neither Congress nor BJP want Assembly to be dissolved and election to take place. Entire country is watching the way you're fighting. Your respect has increased manifold. It's not something ordinary.All of you have phones, there's no pressure on anyone, Rajasthan CM tells MLAs at CLP meeting.

Jul 21, 2020 3:26 pm (IST)

Cabinet meeting at CM Residence in Jaipur will begin shortly. Likely to discuss proposal to call for the Assembly session.

Jul 21, 2020 3:14 pm (IST)

READ | Hands Tied Due to Bad Timing, Crisis in Rajasthan Makes 24, Akbar Road Look Weak

The Gandhis may end up dumping Pilot for the sake of the party. But this also reflects the fact that they have been unable to help their own.

Jul 21, 2020 2:54 pm (IST)

No Action against MLAs Till July 24: HC | Rajasthan High Court tells Assembly Speaker, no action will be taken against Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs till July 24. Court reserves its order till then.

Jul 21, 2020 2:52 pm (IST)

Rajasthan HC Hearing Update | The bench starts dictating its order after hearing arguments from all sides. Verdict to be announced shortly.

Jul 21, 2020 2:48 pm (IST)

Abhinav Bhandari Explains Purpose of Schedule 10 | Public Against Corruption advocate Abhinav Bhandari reads the Law Commission report in the court and explains the purpose of Schedule 10. Referring to old judgments passed by the Supreme Court, Bhandari says if Schedule 10 has to be expelled or its validity has to be questioned, then there will be no purpose of the Defection law. The high court cannot solely discuss the validity of Schedule 10 as it has been passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the Centre needs to be involved while discussing the validity of the schedule, he said.

Jul 21, 2020 2:43 pm (IST)

Rajasthan HC Hearing Update | Court asks advocates PC Bhandari and Vimal Choudhary why should they be heard as it not a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and the matter is not related to public interest but to the interest of the party. 

Jul 21, 2020 2:25 pm (IST)

Gehlot to Chair Cabinet Meeting at 3 PM | Cabinet meeting will take place at 3 pm at CM Residence in Jaipur and will be presided over by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Likely to discuss proposal to call for the Assembly session.

Jul 21, 2020 2:16 pm (IST)

Rajasthan HC Hearing Update | Advocates Vimal Choudhary and PC Bhandari will be heard when the High Court hearing begins post lunch. Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta will hear the arguments and will likely pass a judgement thereafter.

Jul 21, 2020 2:00 pm (IST)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. 

Jul 21, 2020 1:40 pm (IST)

The judgment of the much talked about Raja Mansingh murder case has been announced. District Judge Sadhna Rani Thakur announced the judgement. 11 police personnel have been convicted under Section 148, 149 and 302.

Load More
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot Sends Legal Notice to Cong MLA Over Bribery Charges to Join BJP
(Photo: Twitter/@SachinPilot)

The Rajasthan High Court has resumed hearing in the petition filed by now-sacked deputy chief minister Pilot who is leading a group of 18 dissident MLAs. The Pilot camp has challenged the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker, maintaining that voicing dissent does not amount to defection.

Meanwhile, Gehlot’s public outburst against Pilot yesterday has virtually dashed hopes of reconciliation with the rebel leader, according to a section of Congress leaders. Congress sources indicated that Pilot has been in touch with the leadership and efforts were continuing to pacify him and get him back to the party fold. However, some party leaders feel that Gehlot calling Pilot names and going public against him in the media, has dealt a huge setback to the party's efforts at rapprochement. Senior party functionaries said the leadership does not approve of adverse remarks against anyone, including political rivals, and has issued an advisory to leaders to avoid personal comments.

"With the chief minister's attack on his former deputy today, all possibilities of rapprochement seem to have come to an end. It is quite unfortunate that despite the best efforts put in by the party leadership to make things work, matters have come to such a passe," said a senior Congress leader.

Another leader said that with Pilot's supporters continuing to stay in a hotel under the BJP's watch and the bitter internal factionalism out in the open, hopes of the rebel leader's return have dimmed.

The Congress is, meanwhile, keeping an eye on the outcome of Rajasthan High Court hearing on the petition of rebel MLAs' challenging the Assembly Speaker's disqualification notices.

Senior leaders said the result of the court hearing and the dissidents' next moves would be factored to formulate the party's future strategy. AICC sources added that Chief Minister Gehlot would soon convene a session of the state assembly to corner the rebels and prove his majority. No date for the assembly session has been fixed yet.

The Congress has claimed the support of 109 MLAs in the 200-member House and Gehlot has said that he has the majority. The chief minister on Monday called Sachin Pilot 'useless' using Hindi word 'nikamma' in a no-holds-barred attack on his former deputy with whom he has been locked in a power tussle since December 2018 when the party came to power in Rajasthan.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading