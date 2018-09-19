Rajasthan Polls to Have Latest EVMs With Tamper Detect Mode, Says Election Commission

In a first, a total for 51,796 poll centres in Rajasthan will use EVM-M3 electronic voting machines with VVPATs in 200 Assembly constituencies, which will help conduct Assembly election in a smooth and transparent manner, a top Election Commission official said on Tuesday."The EVMs and VVPATs are totally reliable, safe and tamperproof," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Om Prakash Rawat told a press conference here on Tuesday. Shedding light on the special features of the EVM-M3 machines, he said these EVMs have tamper detect mechanism. "Once you touch it, it will go to factory mode and shall stop working.""We are also undertaking booth awareness programmes in the state. People are being informed to dispel any doubts about these machines," he added. The Election Commission team was on a two-day visit to Jaipur to review preparations and arrangements made in the state for ensuing polls.