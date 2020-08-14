POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi Ticks Off Parliamentary Affairs Minister for Ignoring His Directions

File photo of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi.

Speaker Joshi ticked of Dhariwal saying that as a minister for parliamentary affairs, he should set an example to keep the House in order, rather than making disruptions in its functioning.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 10:43 PM IST
Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi on Friday ticked off Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal for making disruptions during the speech of Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria during the debate on the Gehlot government's trust motion.

Speaker Joshi ticked of Dhariwal saying that as a minister for parliamentary affairs, he should set an example to keep the House in order, rather than making disruptions in its functioning.

The speaker also warned him saying he would leave his chair if the members do not listen to him or ignore his directions. When Leader of Opposition Kataria was making some point with the Chair's permission during the debate on the confidence motion by the government, Dhariwal objected to some of his remarks.

The Speaker asked him not to intervene saying it is his duty to look after what is being said and whom to allow. As Dhariwal kept on speaking ignoring the Speaker's direction, Joshi asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to intervene in the matter.

The Speaker also warned the opposition members for their conduct and said he will not tolerate interference in his duty.

