POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Transport Minister Reports at ED Office in Jaipur After His Father Receives Notice

File photo of the Enforcement Directorate.

File photo of the Enforcement Directorate.

Khachariyawas said that his father received the ED notice and therefore he is going to the ED office here.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
Share this:

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday reported at the Enforcement Directorate's Jaipur office after his father received a notice from the central agency. However, no details of the case in which the notice has been issued were immediately available.

Khachariyawas said that his father received the ED notice and therefore he is going to the ED office here. He also accused the BJP government of misusing the agencies.

"I have received the notice and I am going to the ED office. No government, neither the government of India nor the government of Rajasthan, has the right to misuse the law. Governments come and go by principles," the minister said.

Next Story
Loading