Rajasthan Urban Body Polls: Ruling Congress Ahead of BJP

The ruling Congress continues to be ahead of the BJP in Municipal Election Results 2021.

As per the results available for 994 of the 3035 wards for which polls were held, Congress has so far won 398 wards and the BJP has bagged 333 wards.

The counting of votes is currently underway.

Polling was done for 80 municipalities, 9 municipal councils and one municipal corporation earlier this week under the supervision of 37 observers. As many as 10,000 candidates were in fray for these seats.

Fourteen wards have been won by the NCP, 12 by the RLP, 1 by the CPI (M) and the BSP each and 235 independents have won. Polling in the local bodies in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts was held on Thursday.