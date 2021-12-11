CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rajasthan: Voting for First Phase of Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls Tomorrow; Check Details

Voting will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, and 1,434 polling stations have been set up. (PTI)

Polling for the second and the third phase of the elections will be held on December 15 and 18, respectively.

Jaipur: Voting for the first phase of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts of Rajasthan will be held on Sunday. All necessary arrangements for free, fair, peaceful and secure polling have been made, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said here on Saturday.

Voting will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, and 1,434 polling stations have been set up, Mehra said in a statement. Polling for the second and the third phase of the elections will be held on December 15 and 18 respectively, and counting of votes will take place on December 21, he added.

first published:December 11, 2021, 22:55 IST