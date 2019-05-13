Rajasthan’s Congress Govt to Take Down BJP’s ‘Boosted’ Version of Veer Savarkar’s Biography in Textbooks

: The Congress in Rajasthan has decided to introduce changes in the biography of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar taught in schools, saying the existing version served the political interests of the previous BJP government and the RSS.Rajasthan education minister Govind Dotasara said the syllabus would be tweaked to teach history to the students “the correct way”. He added that the changes were proposed to the education department on behalf of the committee constituted for the subject, news agency ANI reported.He said Savarkar had been portrayed in a stronger light “solely for political gains" of the RSS.“The then BJP government made the education department a laboratory and it had made changes in the curriculum for the political interests of the RSS. The then government had developed a biography of Veer Savarkar. The facts of this topic were subjected to revision by a review committee by our government. The report elucidated that Savarkar had been presented in greater light for political interests,” ANI quoted Dotasara as saying.He added that contributions of other freedom fighters were not given due importance."Congress believes that children should be taught history in an honest and right way. This is the reason why the education department is taking up the matter seriously and is firm on changing the syllabus in the right way," he said.