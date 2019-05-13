Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajasthan’s Congress Govt to Take Down BJP’s ‘Boosted’ Version of Veer Savarkar’s Biography in Textbooks

Rajasthan education minister Govind Dotasara said the syllabus would be tweaked to teach history to the students 'the correct way'.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan’s Congress Govt to Take Down BJP’s ‘Boosted’ Version of Veer Savarkar’s Biography in Textbooks
Veer Savarkar
Loading...
Jaipur: The Congress in Rajasthan has decided to introduce changes in the biography of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar taught in schools, saying the existing version served the political interests of the previous BJP government and the RSS.

Rajasthan education minister Govind Dotasara said the syllabus would be tweaked to teach history to the students “the correct way”. He added that the changes were proposed to the education department on behalf of the committee constituted for the subject, news agency ANI reported.

He said Savarkar had been portrayed in a stronger light “solely for political gains" of the RSS.

“The then BJP government made the education department a laboratory and it had made changes in the curriculum for the political interests of the RSS. The then government had developed a biography of Veer Savarkar. The facts of this topic were subjected to revision by a review committee by our government. The report elucidated that Savarkar had been presented in greater light for political interests,” ANI quoted Dotasara as saying.

He added that contributions of other freedom fighters were not given due importance.

"Congress believes that children should be taught history in an honest and right way. This is the reason why the education department is taking up the matter seriously and is firm on changing the syllabus in the right way," he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram