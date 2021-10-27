Rajbhar, Akhilesh to Blow Poll Bugle for Purvanchal, Seal Alliance for 2022 UP Polls Today

In election mode, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief and former minister in Yogi Adityanath government, will blow the poll bugle for Purvanchal on Wednesday on the occasion of the 19th establishment day of his party.

Rajbhar has called for a huge mahapanchayat (meeting) in the Haldharpur grounds of Mau district in which Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has been invited as the chief guest. Both the leaders will formally announce their alliance for the upcoming 2022 UP Assembly election.

Sources told News18 that two helipads have been made near the venue and arrangements have been made for more than 50,000 people. Akhilesh, SP State President Naresh Uttam Patel, MLC Udaiveer Singh and party Spokesperson Rajeev Rai will reach the venue at around 12:20pm.

A lot of preparations have been made for this mega show of strength by SBSP and Rajbhar has been busy making flags and inspecting the venue for the mega congregation, sources said.

The Purvanchal region of the state gains electoral importance as it is a common saying in the political corridors of UP that whoever wins the Purvanchal forms the government in the state.

In 2017, the BJP won 106 out of 156 assembly seats in 26 districts, SP got 85 seats in 2012, and BSP got over 70 seats in 2007 – all from Purvanchal. This is why the BJP is ensuring that many of its programmes are being held in Purvanchal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also conducted many tours of the region.

In the 2017 election, the BJP registered a big victory in Purvanchal as it won 106 seats from this region. Back then, the party was contesting the election in alliance with Rajbhar’s SBSP. But the situation has changed now. It will be interesting to see if Akhilesh is able to gain from this alliance.

Experts said that while the development of SBSP and SP coming together is crucial in context to the upcoming polls, it is ultimately a gain for Akhilesh. The clout that Rajbhar’s party enjoys in the Purvanchal region needs to be explored, they said.

A few days back, SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had met SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav at SP office in Lucknow along with Chief General Secretary of SBSP Arvind Rajbhar and said that now the SBSP and Samajwadi Party will together defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a tweet after his meeting the SP chief, Rajbhar wrote, “This time, the BJP will be wiped out. Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party have come together. The days of the BJP government, which betrayed all sections along with Dalits, backward minorities, are numbered. Had a courtesy meeting with former CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav today.”

“The SBSP has a substantial support base in Purvanchal, which will certainly help consolidate the vote in the party’s favour. The SP is committed to give representation to all castes and communities, and the alliance is a step to strengthen representative democracy. We will try our best to accommodate smaller parties with a strong support base,” said SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi.

