Rajbhar Distances Himself from Newly Floated Samajwadi Secular Morcha
Rajbhar, who has been critical of alliance partner BJP in the past, reiterated that his party had no tie-up with Shivpal's Morcha and that the alliance with BJP will continue
File photo of Om Prakash Rajbhar.
Ballia: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader and senior minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Om Prakash Rajbhar, who recently met sidelined Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, today distanced himself from the newly floated Samajwadi Secular Morcha.
"I have nothing to do with the Samajwadi Secular Morcha, which was launched by Shivpal Singh Yadav yesterday," Rajbhar said.
Rajbhar, who has been critical of alliance partner BJP in the past, reiterated that his party had no tie-up with Shivpal's Morcha and that the alliance with BJP will continue.
"Although I have had a number of meetings with Shivpal Singh in the recent past, in none of them did we discuss politics," said the minister of backward classes welfare and disabled people development.
Shivpal had floated his morcha yesterday and said he would unite small parties in the state.
Shivpal had met Rajbhar on Tuesday night. However, both leaders maintained that the meeting was personal and not political.
