Rajbhar's Meeting With Akhilesh Yadav Triggers Speculation of New Alliance Ahead of UP Bypolls

Lucknow: The former ally of Yogi Adityanath government and Chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday.

The meeting between the two leaders, held at the SP headquarters which lasted for an hour, holds importance as bypolls are due for 13 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh soon.

On the other hand, the BJP has been promoting Anil Rajbhar, another leader form the Rajbhar community, since Om Prakash was sacked and shown the door from the alliance. He had been critical of the Yogi government. Just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Om Prakash had slammed the BJP for not giving desired tickets to his party after which he fielded candidates of his party against the BJP.

The meeting between Rajbhar and SP chief has triggered speculation of a possible understanding between the two parties. Out of 13 assembly seats, Rajbhar’s SBSP may help the SP on two seats of Purvanchal, namely Jalalpur assembly seat in Ambedkarnagar and Balha assembly seat in Bahraich.

If the two parties enter an alliance, these two seats can be given to Rajbhar’s SBSP by the SP. During the 2017 assembly polls, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s SBSP had bagged four assembly seats, the party had contested in alliance with the BJP on these seats.

Meanwhile, SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh has asked his party workers to prepare well for the bypolls on a serious note. “Common people are now fed up of the BJP rule and we should be aiming at winning all assembly seats in the by-polls,” Yadav had said. He also asked party members to get the current status of the schemes initiated by his government such as 1090 Women Helpline, Dial 100 service, etc.

The SP fought Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, but following the defeat, the BSP called off the alliance. In 2017 assembly polls, the SP had contested in alliance with the Congress but that too didn’t work out and the alliance was called off later on.

Preparing for the polls. Akhilesh on Friday also dissolved the party's entire Uttar Pradesh units including the state executive, and district and youth wings, sources said, as he attempts a course correction in the party after its Lok Sabha poll debacle.

The party, however, has retained state president Naresh Uttam, they said.

