Rajbhar's Power-sharing Formula for UP: 5 CMs in 5 Years

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has proposed a seemingly bizarre power-sharing formula for Uttar Pradesh.

He has said that if his ten-party ‘Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha’ came to power in the 2022 Assembly polls, “there will be a new chief minister every year, representing a different caste". He said that he was confident that his Morcha would win a comfortable majority.

“I will ensure that every major caste group among the poor and downtrodden get a share in power. I am not interested in holding all posts myself and depriving others. “After Babasaheb Ambedkar, I am the second person to resign as a cabinet minister. People fight elections to become an MLA, MP, or Minister, but I continued to fight with the chief minister even in power for the rights of the poor. People have faith in me," he told reporters.

The SBSP, which was a part of the ruling BJP alliance till last year’s Lok Sabha elections, is now fighting as a Morcha for the 2022 Assembly polls. The SBSP has four legislators in a house of 403 legislators in Uttar Pradesh.

