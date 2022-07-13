Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which has kept ally Samajwadi Party guessing on whom it will vote for in the presidential election, will take a call on Saturday after meeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, a party leader said. However, SP party leader Udaiveer Singh, whose name was taken by the SBSP leader for finalising the meeting, said “no such meeting has been fixed”.

As chinks appear in the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the SBSP has been sending mixed signals on whether its MLAs will vote for opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha or ruling NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu. On Tuesday, an SBSP spokesperson maintained that the party still remained part of the SP-led alliance.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had earlier said he will announce the party’s decision on the presidential election on Tuesday after meeting Akhilesh Yadav on the issue and other matters related to the alliance.

