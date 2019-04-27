English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Raje Da Endgame on May 19’: Sukhbir Badal's Swipe at Amarinder Singh Has 'Avengers' Touch
Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too used his own version of the 'Avengers: Endgame' on Twitter to take a swipe at the ruling BJP.
File photo of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Chandigarh: As Avengers: Endgame is hitting the headlines across the world, the Indian politicians too have caught up with the hype amid high poll tempers here.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted his own version of the Avengers: Endgame poster on social media to attack the ruling Congress in Punjab.
The banner reads “Raje Da Endgame”. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is popularly referred to as Raja (King) in Punjab owing to his royal lineage.
The poster mentions the release date as May 19, the day when Punjab goes to polls.
“Premiering on 19th May At All Polling Booths Near You (sic)”, the poster reads.
Referring to Punjab chief minister as “Thanos”, Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Twitter, “Endgame is approaching Raja Sahib. You are Punjab’s #Thanos who gave suffering to Farmers, Dalits, Women and Youth. Now these #Avengers will topple you from your Gaddi on May 19(sic)”.
Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too used his own version of the Avengers: Endgame on Twitter to take a swipe at the ruling BJP.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted his own version of the Avengers: Endgame poster on social media to attack the ruling Congress in Punjab.
The banner reads "Raje Da Endgame". Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is popularly referred to as Raja (King) in Punjab owing to his royal lineage.
#RajeDaEndgame. Premiering on May 19th at all poll booths near you!— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) April 26, 2019
Endgame is approaching Raja Sahib. You are Punjab’s #Thanos who gave suffering to Farmers, Dalits, Women and Youth. Now these #Avengers will topple you from your Gaddi on May 19.#EndGame #endgamecountdown pic.twitter.com/OUu7A5Umvs
The poster mentions the release date as May 19, the day when Punjab goes to polls.
"Premiering on 19th May At All Polling Booths Near You (sic)", the poster reads.
Referring to Punjab chief minister as "Thanos", Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Twitter, "Endgame is approaching Raja Sahib. You are Punjab's #Thanos who gave suffering to Farmers, Dalits, Women and Youth. Now these #Avengers will topple you from your Gaddi on May 19(sic)".
Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too used his own version of the Avengers: Endgame on Twitter to take a swipe at the ruling BJP.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
