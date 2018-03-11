GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Join BJP on Monday

Independent Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been given a BJP ticket to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Karnataka, will join the BJP on Monday.

Tarun Bhardwaj |

Updated:March 11, 2018, 11:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Join BJP on Monday
File image of Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Bengaluru: Independent Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been given a BJP ticket to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Karnataka, will join the BJP on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, Chandrasekhar said he would work towards BJP's movement to install a clean government in Karnataka.

"I will work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to make sure that we have a corruption free government in Karnataka as well," he said.

If elected, this will be Chandrasekhar's third stint as a Rajya Sabha member. He has been a parliament member since 2006.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is among 18 candidates named by BJP for the Rajya Sabha polls. Among others are former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, BJP general secretaries Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey and its spokespersons Anil Baluni and G V L Narasimha Rao.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES