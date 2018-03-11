Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Join BJP on Monday

Independent Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been given a BJP ticket to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Karnataka, will join the BJP on Monday.Speaking to PTI, Chandrasekhar said he would work towards BJP's movement to install a clean government in Karnataka."I will work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to make sure that we have a corruption free government in Karnataka as well," he said.If elected, this will be Chandrasekhar's third stint as a Rajya Sabha member. He has been a parliament member since 2006.Rajeev Chandrasekhar is among 18 candidates named by BJP for the Rajya Sabha polls. Among others are former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, BJP general secretaries Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey and its spokespersons Anil Baluni and G V L Narasimha Rao.