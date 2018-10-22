Raje's Gaurav Yatra Will Turn Out to be Her Vidaai Yatra, Says Ashok Gehlot

AICC general secretary and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said the BJP must clarify who was the face in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state Chief Minister Vasudhara Raje or the BJP's symbol, which, he said, was forgotten in 2014 when the party adopted the "Abki Baar Modi Sarkar" slogan.He said the BJP had earlier presented the face of Chief Minister Raje for the forthcoming Assembly elections but now they have shifted towards the party symbol "Kamal ka Phool"."'Kamal ka phool' was forgotten (in 2014-Lok sabha elections) when the BJP gave the slogan 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' instead of 'BJP sarkar'. The party earlier presented Raje's face for the election but now they are for the lotus symbol. The BJP president should clarify his stand," Gehlot said, while accusing the saffron party of misleading people for seeking votes.Asked about his recent comment that nobody "knows before-hand who will become Kaun Banega crorepati" in response to a question on who would be the chief minister if the party won, he said, "the game has not begun yet".Gehlot also accused the state government of weakening the MGNREGA and making no arrangements in view of a likely drought."The CM is not focusing on villages affected by drought and is busy making hollow announcements," he said.He also said the government had failed to manage the situation of seasonal diseases in the state.Gehlot said the fair price shops were distributing slips with the lotus flower printed on it, the point of sale (PoS) machines had the symbol as well, the Bhamashah card has the CM's photo and mobile phones are distributed under the Bhamashah digital family in violation of the code of conduct.He said the law and order situation was deteriorating and incidents of rape, dacoity, and theft were on rise.Gehlot targeted Raje and said her 'Gaurva Yatra' will become her vidaii yatra. People are resentful. First time, I have seen that employees of various departments are on strike and the CM is waiting for the code of conduct to get rid of them. In such situations, nothing will happen even if Modi comes, Amit Shah makes visit or the CM takes out the Vidai (farewell) Yatra," Gehlot alleged.He said the Raje government started with PPP (public private partnership) and will end with PPP."Resurgent Rajasthan was a drama. I had stated that time that it is not being organised to bring investments but to hold a get-together for industrialists. Raje should clarify how much investment came and how many jobs were created because of Resurgent Rajasthan," he said.