Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM
Live election result status of Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (राजेश नाम बंसीवाला) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rohini seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rajesh Nama Bansiwala has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Rajesh Nama Bansiwala is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rohini constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Rajesh Nama Bansiwala's educational qualifications are: 5th Pass and is 41 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 6.7 crore which includes Rs. 1.7 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 23.8 lakh of which Rs. 16.8 lakh is self income. Rajesh Nama Bansiwala's has total liabilities of Rs. 5 crore.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rohini are: Arun Kumar Chadha (BSP), Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP), Vijender Gupta (BJP), Sumesh Gupta (INC), Rajbir (BDP), Rajesh Garg (IND), Sheela Rani (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP) in 2020 Rohini elections
