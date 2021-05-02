Rajganj Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

18. Rajganj (राजगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Rajganj is part of 3. Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 52.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.79%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,769 eligible electors, of which 1,25,274 were male, 1,18,490 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajganj in 2021 is 946.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,16,425 eligible electors, of which 1,12,095 were male, 1,04,329 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,531 eligible electors, of which 94,336 were male, 84,076 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajganj in 2016 was 187. In 2011, there were 113.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Khageswar Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating Satyendra Nath Mondal of CPIM by a margin of 14,677 votes which was 7.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.15% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Khageswar Roy of TMC won in this seat defeating Amulya Kumar Roy of CPIM by a margin of 7,020 votes which was 4.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.64% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 18. Rajganj Assembly segment of Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Rajganj are: Khageswar Roy (TMC), Ratan Kumar Roy (CPIM), Santi Kishor Barari (BSP), Supen Roy (BJP), Uday Roy (SUCOIC), Tapati Roy (Barman) (KPPU), Nirode Chandra Adhikari (AMB), Digbijay Mandal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.11%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.01%, while it was 89.71% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 18. Rajganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 251. In 2011 there were 222 polling stations.

EXTENT:

18. Rajganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal: 1. Binnaguri, Kukurjan, Majhiali, Mantadari, Panikauri, Sannyasikata, Sikarpur and Sukhani GPs of CDB Rajganj. 2. Baropatia Nutanabos Belakoba, Paharpur and Patkata GPs of CDB Jalpaiguri.. It shares an inter-state border with Jalpaiguri.

The total area covered by Rajganj is 563 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rajganj is: 26°37’45.8"N 88°34’11.6"E.

