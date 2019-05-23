English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajgarh (राजगढ़) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
20. Rajgarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.68% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.84%. The estimated literacy level of Rajgarh is 61.58%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rodmal Nagar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,28,737 votes which was 22.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.04% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Narayansingh Amlabe of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24,388 votes which was 3.75% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.10% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.03% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.58% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajgarh was: Rodmal Nagar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,27,021 men, 7,51,717 women and 19 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajgarh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Rajgarh is: 23.8333 76.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजगढ़, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); রাজগড়, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); राजगढ, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); રાજગઢ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ராஜ்கர், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాయ్ గడ్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರಾಯ್ಗಢ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); രാജ്ഗർ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Rodmal Nagar
BJP
Rodmal Nagar
LEADING
Rajgarh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BHAP
--
--
Susheel Prasad
SHS
--
--
Mukesh Dangi
SPKP
--
--
Sanjay Gupta "Mahajan"
IND
--
--
Imamddin Khan
IND
--
--
Pandit Divyendra Dubey Advocate
APOI
--
--
Parvat Singh
SSMP
--
--
Th. Jagdish Singh Parmar
IND
--
--
Mohsin Bhanej
IND
--
--
Santosh Rav
Nota
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Rodmal Nagar
INC
--
--
Mona Sustani
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results