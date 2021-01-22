Days After BJP's Advice to 'Not Waste Time in TMC', Mamata Minister Rajib Banerjee Quits Post

Amid an exodus of leaders from Mamata Banerjee's party ahead of the 2021 West Bengal elections, another Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee has resigned from his post as Minister. Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee made the announcement on Friday.

"Dear friends, hope you are doing well, This is to inform you that I am resigning as the Minister in Charge, Department of Forest, West Bengal from today. Over the years I have tried to do my duty with full responsibility and diligence. I have considered each one of you as my extended family and your support has always motivated me to go the extra mile and be at your service in a better way possible, hence I am announcing my formal resignation on this platform and have informed the concerned authority as well. I hope in the years to come I will be able to be at each of your service in the best way possible as that has been the sole reason I am into politics. Thank you," Banerjee said in a post on Facebook.

About a week ago, Banerjee had said he was "going through a test of patience". The MLA from Domjur in Howrah had raised many issues including unemployment and the migration of youth to other states for jobs. He had added that TMC workers were unhappy, while the gap between the people and the party was widening.

The Hindu had reported that Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim asked him to raise the issues within the party.

BJP State unit president Dilip Ghosh had urged Banerjee to "not waste precious time and join the BJP".

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who recently jumped ship after simmering differences with the TMC leadership, on Wednesday urged the about 70 per cent non-minority voters to ‘stay united’ in order for the BJP to take over reins of the state.

Addressing a public rally in Chandannagar in Hooghly, Adhikari said, “Trinamool Congress has become a private limited party which is now run by its chairman Mamata Banerjee and managing director Abhishek Banerjee. They have outsourced it to one person (Prashant Kishor) to look after it.”

“TMC is thinking they will manage this time (upcoming assembly polls) with 30 per cent (hinting at Muslim vote share). But I would like to tell them that we have 70 per cent (Hindu votes). I would like to urge you today from this ‘manch’, stay united and give a befitting reply to oust the ruling government,” he added.