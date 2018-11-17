English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Rajini Stamp’ on Cyclone Gaja Relief Material Kicks Up a Storm
Food packets distributed by RMM, the launch vehicle of Rajinikanth's yet-to-be-announced political party, carries the 'stamp' of the actor's iconic looks from Padaiyappa and Baasha.
Rajinikanth's Makkal Mandram distributed food packages stamped with his photograph to victims of Cyclone Gaja in Tamil Nadu.
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has been accused of seeking political mileage out of the relief work his organisation Rajini Makkal Mandram has been carrying out in the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja.
Food packets distributed by RMM, the launch vehicle of Rajinikanth’s yet-to-be-announced political party, carries the ‘stamp’ of the actor’s iconic looks from Padaiyappa and Baasha.
The actor had tweeted on Friday commending RMM officials for their relief efforts in the aftermath of the cyclone, which claimed 13 lives and left a trail of destruction in Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam.
The cyclone ripped through Nagapattinam on Friday, uprooting trees and snapping power lines and leaving a trail of destruction in coastal districts besides claiming 13 lives. According to officials, 10 men and three women died and 28 head of cattle perished in cyclone-related incidents despite authorities evacuating as many as 81,948 people to 471 relief centres in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts.
Food packets distributed by RMM, the launch vehicle of Rajinikanth’s yet-to-be-announced political party, carries the ‘stamp’ of the actor’s iconic looks from Padaiyappa and Baasha.
#NewsAlert – Actor-turned-politician @rajinikanth’s fan club Makkal Mandaram accused of seeking publicity during cyclone relief work. RMM seen distributing food packets with Rajini stamp. Detailed inputs by @nimumurali pic.twitter.com/ZN6EfbHEyk— News18 (@CNNnews18) November 17, 2018
The actor had tweeted on Friday commending RMM officials for their relief efforts in the aftermath of the cyclone, which claimed 13 lives and left a trail of destruction in Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam.
கஜா புயலால் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட மக்களுக்கு எனது ஆறுதல்கள். பாதிக்கப்பட்ட பகுதிகளில் பல உதவிகளைச் செய்துவரும் ரஜினி மக்கள் மன்ற நிர்வாகிகளை பாராட்டுகிறேன். நமது நிவாரண உதவிகள் தொடரட்டும்.— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 16, 2018
The cyclone ripped through Nagapattinam on Friday, uprooting trees and snapping power lines and leaving a trail of destruction in coastal districts besides claiming 13 lives. According to officials, 10 men and three women died and 28 head of cattle perished in cyclone-related incidents despite authorities evacuating as many as 81,948 people to 471 relief centres in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts.
