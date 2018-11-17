GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

‘Rajini Stamp’ on Cyclone Gaja Relief Material Kicks Up a Storm

Food packets distributed by RMM, the launch vehicle of Rajinikanth’s yet-to-be-announced political party, carries the ‘stamp’ of the actor’s iconic looks from Padaiyappa and Baasha.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2018, 12:59 PM IST
Rajinikanth's Makkal Mandram distributed food packages stamped with his photograph to victims of Cyclone Gaja in Tamil Nadu.
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has been accused of seeking political mileage out of the relief work his organisation Rajini Makkal Mandram has been carrying out in the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja.

Food packets distributed by RMM, the launch vehicle of Rajinikanth’s yet-to-be-announced political party, carries the ‘stamp’ of the actor’s iconic looks from Padaiyappa and Baasha.



The actor had tweeted on Friday commending RMM officials for their relief efforts in the aftermath of the cyclone, which claimed 13 lives and left a trail of destruction in Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam.



The cyclone ripped through Nagapattinam on Friday, uprooting trees and snapping power lines and leaving a trail of destruction in coastal districts besides claiming 13 lives. According to officials, 10 men and three women died and 28 head of cattle perished in cyclone-related incidents despite authorities evacuating as many as 81,948 people to 471 relief centres in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts.





