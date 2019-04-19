English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajinikanth Announces He’ll Contest Next Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu ‘Whenever They are Held’
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Friday announced he will fight the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, saying he doesn't want to disappoint his followers.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth.
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Friday announced he will fight the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, saying he doesn’t want to disappoint his followers.
The actor, who joined politics in December 2017, had stayed away from the ongoing general elections, leading to questions about his political future at a time when fellow actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) fielded candidates for the 18 Assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu.
