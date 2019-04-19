SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajinikanth Announces He’ll Contest Next Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu ‘Whenever They are Held’

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Friday announced he will fight the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, saying he doesn’t want to disappoint his followers.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajinikanth Announces He’ll Contest Next Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu ‘Whenever They are Held’
File photo of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth.
Loading...
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Friday announced he will fight the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, saying he doesn’t want to disappoint his followers.

The actor, who joined politics in December 2017, had stayed away from the ongoing general elections, leading to questions about his political future at a time when fellow actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) fielded candidates for the 18 Assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu.

Details to follow
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram