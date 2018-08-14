English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
‘Rajinikanth Lacks Political Maturity’: AIADMK Hits Back Attack on K Palaniswami
Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said he represented the government on the chief minister's direction at the funeral of the departed DMK leader on August 8.
File photo of Rajnikanth. Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Tuesday hit out at top actor Rajinikanth for slamming Chief Minister K Palaniswami over his absence from DMK chief M Karunanidhi's funeral and claimed he used a condolence meeting to try to graduate from a "part-time politician" to "full-time" one.
Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said he represented the government on the chief minister's direction at the funeral of the departed DMK leader on August 8.
He said Rajinikanth should not have spoken about politics at the condolence meeting.
"It was a condolence meeting for a departed leader. It is not a healthy thing to have spoken politics there... By speaking politics, it is evident that dear friend Rajinikanth lacks political maturity," he told reporters.
Jayakumar, the state fisheries minister, said charismatic yesteryear actor M G Ramachandran had floated the AIADMK "only against the late DMK chief" Karunanidhi.
Speaking at the condolence meeting organised by the South Indian Artistes Association for Karunanidhi yesterday, Rajinikanth had said many leaders were present during Karunanidhi's funeral at the Marina.
"For his funeral, the whole of India came. State honours were given by members of the three armed forces. He was given a 21 gun salute.
"But one thing remains. The governor, many chief ministers and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had come. Tamil Nadu's first citizen, the chief minister (EK Palaniswami), shouldn't he have come?
"Should not the entire cabinet have come? What will people think? Are you MGR (AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran) or Jayalalithaa," he had asked.
Both MGR and Jayalalithaa were considered Karunanidhi's rivals. Hitting out at Rajinikanth for his remarks, Jayakumar said he used the occasion for his own benefit.
"He has used this to try to graduate from a part-time politician to a full-time one.
"His talk was like a seasoned politician. He used the demise of a leader to attract his (Karunanidhi) supporters to himself," he added.
Also Watch
Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said he represented the government on the chief minister's direction at the funeral of the departed DMK leader on August 8.
He said Rajinikanth should not have spoken about politics at the condolence meeting.
"It was a condolence meeting for a departed leader. It is not a healthy thing to have spoken politics there... By speaking politics, it is evident that dear friend Rajinikanth lacks political maturity," he told reporters.
Jayakumar, the state fisheries minister, said charismatic yesteryear actor M G Ramachandran had floated the AIADMK "only against the late DMK chief" Karunanidhi.
Speaking at the condolence meeting organised by the South Indian Artistes Association for Karunanidhi yesterday, Rajinikanth had said many leaders were present during Karunanidhi's funeral at the Marina.
"For his funeral, the whole of India came. State honours were given by members of the three armed forces. He was given a 21 gun salute.
"But one thing remains. The governor, many chief ministers and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had come. Tamil Nadu's first citizen, the chief minister (EK Palaniswami), shouldn't he have come?
"Should not the entire cabinet have come? What will people think? Are you MGR (AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran) or Jayalalithaa," he had asked.
Both MGR and Jayalalithaa were considered Karunanidhi's rivals. Hitting out at Rajinikanth for his remarks, Jayakumar said he used the occasion for his own benefit.
"He has used this to try to graduate from a part-time politician to a full-time one.
"His talk was like a seasoned politician. He used the demise of a leader to attract his (Karunanidhi) supporters to himself," he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
- Check Out the First Posters of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England
- Independence Day 2018 – Top 5 Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...