Rajinikanth Likely to Announce Date of His Party’s Launch Tomorrow

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth will on Thursday conduct a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram after which he is likely to announce the date of the launch of his party, sources said.

There is speculation that Rajinikanth may announce an April date and will hold a public rally in August.

On March 5, the actor-turned-politician conducted a meeting with district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram in Chennai to discuss the launch of his party. The Tamil superstar had said he was disappointed over a particular issue that was discussed during the meeting, but refused to divulge details about the same.

“I met with district secretaries after almost a year to check about status of the party’s affairs. They had some questions, I responded to them. We discussed many issues. I am disappointed with one issue. I will reveal it at the right time,” Rajinikanth said.

The actor reportedly told the district secretaries that he did not want to be the chief ministerial candidate, but would lead the party. However, the district secretaries insisted the Rajnikanth be the CM candidate.