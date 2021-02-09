‘Rajinikanth Said..’: Dhinakaran Reveals Superstar was Among First Callers to Check on Aunt Sasikala

Chennai: Just minutes after Sasikala returned to Chennai, TTV Dhinakaran, AMMK deputy general secretary and nephew of Sasikala, said superstar Rajinikanth had called to enquire about her health.

“Superstar Rajinikanth called me and enquired about Chinnamma (Sasikala)’s health. Despite travelling for not less than 24 hours, she is fine,” Dhinakaran told reporters.

He said he will contest from two constituencies in the coming elections. “One is R K Nagar, in which I am the MLA at present, and apart from this, I will contest in another constituency. We will consult legal experts on Sasikala contesting in elections,” said Dhinakaran.

“In the last 4 years, I have been mentioning about sleeper cells in AIADMK. These sleeper cells are not only MLAs but also other AIADMK leaders who will very soon come,” he said.

People still believe that Sasikala has not done anything wrong and this was proved by the grant welcome she received, he said.

“Our common enemy is only DMK. The AMMK has been formed only to retake AIADMK and form an Amma government and we are working towards that end,” said Dhinakaran

Dhinakaran claimed that several people from AIADMK are in touch with him and he is not in a position to give all details to media.

“We came to know that for the sake of maintenance, the AIADMK headquarters as well as Amma memorial are closed. The chief minister and deputy chief minister need not be afraid of us as we will not do the same as what they did (O Panneerselvam rejoining AIADMK),” said Dhinakaran

There is no big leader like that of Jayalalithaa in the AIADMK at present. Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami came to power by crawling, claimed Dhinakaran. “Sasikala will pay homage at the Amma memorial once it is reopened and only Sasikala has powers to convene the general council of AIADMK,” said Dhinakaran.