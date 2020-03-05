Disappointed with 'One Issue', Says Rajinikanth after Meeting Team Members; to Divulge Details Later

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth held a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) in Chennai on Thursday to discuss the launch of his party and related policies among other things.

The Tamil superstar said he was disappointment over a particular issue that was discussed during the meeting, but refused to divulge details about the same.

Rajinikanth said, “I met with district secretaries after almost a year to check about status of the party’s affair. They had some questions, I replied to them. We discussed many issues. I am disappointed with one issue. I will reveal it at the right time.”

An RMM district secretary, Joseph Stalin, said, “The superstar discussed the party’s launch, its policies and strategies. He also asked us about local issues pertaining to each district. He gave a list of dos and don'ts that our cadre should adhere to going forward.”

Recently, Rajinikanth met a group of Muslim clerics after facing a backlash for his statement that religious leaders are instigating protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed by the Central government in December last year. When asked about the meeting, he said that he will help them in whatever way he can.

“I had a cordial meeting with the Muslim delegation. We spoke about brotherhood, peace and love. They are ready to do what it takes to preserve the brotherhood and love in the country. I requested them to seek time from (Home Minister) Amit Shah and hold talks with him. I will help them,” he added.

The aspiring politician has extended support to the amended Citizenship Act, while stating that he would be the first person to speak out if Muslims are affected by the new legislation.

Last week, he said he had said that people call him a BJP mouthpiece if he speaks in favour of the CAA. “The CAA has been passed in both Houses of Parliament and I don’t think it will be repealed. It pains me when people say I am a BJP mouthpiece when I speak in support of the CAA."

Rajinikanth will reportedly launch his party this year and is preparing to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled for 2021.