Rajinikanth Says People of Tamil Nadu Will 'Ensure a Miracle' in 2021 Assembly Elections in State

New Delhi: Superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Thursday said the people of Tamil Nadu will create a "miracle" in the 2021 Assembly polls in the state.

The actor's response was to a query about an AIADMK leader insisting Rajinikanth's "spiritual politics" was not possible in the "Dravida land" of Tamil Nadu. Incidentally, AIADMK mouthpiece 'Namathu Amma' carried an article on Thursday saying Rajinikanth's "spiritual politics" and Kamal Haasan's pro-Left leanings cannot go hand-in-hand in the event of them aligning politically.

When asked who will become the chief minister if him and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Haasan join hands in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth said, "This is something which has to be decided depending on the situation when the elections are near. When I start the party, it will be decided after the party functionaries express their opinion. I don't want to comment on it till then."

Rajinikanth's comments came days after both him and Kamal aasan indicated they are open to joining hands for the betterment of the people of the state if the need arises.

"If Rajinikanth and I have to come together for the betterment of the state, we will," Haasan had said on Tuesday. "We (Rajini and I) can talk about our policies later.”

Rajinikanth had also indicated the same thing when asked if he is open to joining hands with Haasan. "If the need arises to join hands with Kamal Haasan for the welfare of the people, then I will," he had said the same day.

While Haasan already heads the MNM, Rajinkanth has said he will launch his political party and fight the next state Assembly elections in 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

