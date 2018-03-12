Rajinikanth Silent on Several Issues, Not Only Cauvery, Says Kamal Haasan

The latest entrant in Tamil Nadu politics, Makkal Neethi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday said his contemporary actor Rajinikanth, who is also set to launch his political party, has not reacted on several matters and it is wrong to just talk about his 'silence' on the Cauvery issue."This is not the only issue on which Rajinikanth has not expressed his opinion. But there are several other issues also and it is not right to point at only one issue," he told reporters here.Haasan, who had met Rajinikanth before launching his party, was replying to a specific question on Rajinikanth maintaining 'silence' on the Cauvery water sharing issue.Rajinikanth, who has earlier come under flak from various quarters for not actively taking part in protests organised by the film industry in the past, had recently expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict reducing the quantum of water to Tamil Nadu from Cauvery River.He had also urged the state government to file a review petition in the apex court.In a recent address, the superstar, who has announced his political plunge but is yet to launch a political party slammed his critics and political opponents for discouraging him.Rajinikanth had said, “I don't expect you to roll out the red carpet for me, but don't create hurdles for me… Jayalalithaa is no more and Karunanidhi is ill. Tamil Nadu needs a leader. I will come and fill that vacuum. God is on my side.”Haasan, on the other hand, has been very vocal on several issues, including Cauvery. On the second leg of his statewide tour after forming his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam,' actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday asked people to come together to bring about the 'much needed' change in society. The actor said he supported early implementation of the long pending Athikadavu-Avanashi Water project. He met those who were fighting for its cause over the years.Earlier, while launching his party, Haasan had said, "I am not your Thalaivar (leader), I am just a worker." Though it might not have been aimed at Rajinikanth, but the veteran actor is often referred to as 'Thalaivar' by his adoring fans.On the other hand, Rajinikanth, too, had said that politics is a matter of "discipline" and let others make noise while "we concentrate on our work" — soon after Haasan's mega event to launch his political party.To a question on the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board, Haasan said on Monday that the Centre must set up the board immediately.He replied in the negative when asked whether he had discussed Bhavani river and check dam issue when he met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently.The actor-politician alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was deteriorating.(With PTI inputs)